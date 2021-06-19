Tennis

Ankita-Renata pair goes down in Nottingham semifinal

File picture of Ankita Raina.   -  THE HINDU

Ankita Raina, in partnership with Renata Zarazua of Mexico, was beaten 6-3, 6-2 in the doubles semifinals of the $100,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on grass.

In the ITF men’s event in Tunisia, Siddhant Banthia in partnership with Alexander Kotzen of the US was beaten 6-1, 6-3 by the second seeded Koreans.

Other result: $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (semifinals): Seong Chan Hong & Jisung Nam (Kor) bt Alexander Kotzen (US) & Siddhant Banthia 6-1, 6-3.

