Tennis Tennis Ankita-Renata pair goes down in Nottingham semifinal Ankita Raina, in partnership with Renata Zarazua of Mexico, was beaten 6-3, 6-2 in the doubles semifinals of the $100,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Nottingham. Team Sportstar Nottingham 19 June, 2021 20:27 IST File picture of Ankita Raina. - THE HINDU Team Sportstar Nottingham 19 June, 2021 20:27 IST Ankita Raina, in partnership with Renata Zarazua of Mexico, was beaten 6-3, 6-2 in the doubles semifinals of the $100,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on grass. READ: Sumit Nagal loses to Tristan LamasineIn the ITF men’s event in Tunisia, Siddhant Banthia in partnership with Alexander Kotzen of the US was beaten 6-1, 6-3 by the second seeded Koreans.Other result: $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (semifinals): Seong Chan Hong & Jisung Nam (Kor) bt Alexander Kotzen (US) & Siddhant Banthia 6-1, 6-3. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :