Ankita-Renata pair goes down in Nottingham semifinal

Ankita Raina, in partnership with Renata Zarazua of Mexico, was beaten 6-3, 6-2 in the doubles semifinals of the $100,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on grass.

In the ITF men’s event in Tunisia, Siddhant Banthia in partnership with Alexander Kotzen of the US was beaten 6-1, 6-3 by the second seeded Koreans.

