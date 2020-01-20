Tennis Tennis Australian Open 2020: Osaka begins title defence with straight-sets win Defending champion Naomi Osaka came through her first-round clash at the Australian Open against Maria Bouzkova. Dejan Kalinic at Melbourne Park 20 January, 2020 09:09 IST Japan's Naomi Osaka beat Marie Buzkova 6-2 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic at Melbourne Park 20 January, 2020 09:09 IST Naomi Osaka started her Australian Open title defence with a straight-sets win over Marie Bouzkova on Monday. Osaka was too strong for Bouzkova in a 6-2 6-4 win on Rod Laver Arena in the first meeting between the pair. The Japanese star was the aggressor throughout and her ability to take her chances proved crucial against Czech Bouzkova. Osaka, 22, has never lost in the opening round in Melbourne and the third seed will face Zheng Saisai next. The two-time grand slam champion was tested early before breaking in the fifth game of the first set. Osaka went on a run of five straight games to finish the first set, but Bouzkova found hope by taking a 4-2 lead in the second. However, Osaka stepped up again, breaking back and winning the last four games to advance. STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Naomi Osaka [3] bt Marie Bouzkova 6-2 6-4 WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Osaka – 29/28 Bouzkova – 12/13 ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Osaka – 7/2 Bouzkova – 1/3 BREAK POINTS WON Osaka – 4/9 Bouzkova – 1/6 FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Osaka – 70 Bouzkova – 51 PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Osaka – 74/53 Bouzkova – 66/43 TOTAL POINTS Osaka – 64 Bouzkova – 49 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.