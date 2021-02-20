Tennis Tennis Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Final Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady: Head to head, When, Where and How To Watch Australian Open 2021 final: Naomi Osaka is on a 20-match winning streak and has been to three Grand Slam finals in the past and never lost any of them, while Jennifer Brady is all set to feature in her first. Team Sportstar 20 February, 2021 10:09 IST Underdog Jennifer Brady does have the experience of defeating previous Grand Slam champions (Maria Sharapova and Ash Barty, both of whom she beat at the Brisbane International last year) which will come good against Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open final. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 20 February, 2021 10:09 IST Japan’s Naomi Osaka and USA’s Jennifer Brady will square off in the Women’s Singles final of the 2021 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday.Heading into the final, Osaka is on a 20-match winning streak and has been to three Grand Slam finals in the past and never lost any of them.The 23-year-old, seeded 3rd, has already lifted the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup once before, when in 2019 she beat Petra Kvitova 7–6, 5–7, 6–4 in the final to clinch her maiden Australian Open title.READ: Australian Open: Lockdown warrior Brady faces ultimate test against Osaka For Brady, though, this territory is as unfamiliar as it gets. The American, seeded 25th, will be competing in her first ever Grand Slam final and has never been ranked inside the top 20 in the world so far in her career.However, she does have the experience of defeating previous Grand Slam champions, in the form of Maria Sharapova and Ash Barty, both of whom she beat at the Brisbane International last year. Osaka vs Brady by the numbers Both players come into this fixture on the back of contrasting victories in their respective semifinals. The number 3 seed Osaka defeated the number 10 seed Serena Williams in straight sets 6–3, 6–4 while the number 22 Brady was made to work hard before getting the better of the 25th seed Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 6–4, 3–6, 6–4 in her last four clash. Head-to-headOsaka leads the head-to-head 2–1. Both players last met at the 2020 US Open, where Osaka defeated Brady 7–6, 3–6, 6–3 in the semi-final stage of the competition.Road to the finalNaomi OsakaRound 1: def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 6-1, 6-2Round 2: def. Carolina Garcia (FRA) 6-2, 6-3Round 3: def. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 6-3, 6-2Round 4: def. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5Quarter-final: def. Hsieh Su-wei (TPE) 6-2, 6-2Semi-final: def. Serena Williams (USA) 6-3, 6-4.Jennifer BradyRound 1: def. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov (ESP) 6-1, 6-3Round 2: def. Madison Brengle (USA) 6-1, 6-2Round 3: def. Kaja Juvan (SLO) 6-1, 6-3Round 4: def. Donna Vekic (CRO) 6-1, 7-5Quarter-Final: def. Jessica Pegula (USA) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1Semi-Final: def. Karolina Muchova (CZE) 6–4, 3–6, 6–4What time will the final start on the 20thThe women's single final will begin at 2:00 pm ISTWhere will the final take placeThe final will happen at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.Where to watch in IndiaThe final will be telecast on Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Sony LIV and the Sony LIV website. The Sportstar Aces Awards are back! This time, we are honouring the Giants of the Decade. Cast your vote for your favourite sportsperson today! VOTE HERE Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.