Tennis

Australian Open 2023: Paul downs Shelton in all-American clash to make semis

Tommy Paul became the first American man to reach the Australian Open semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2009 after outclassing Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.

Reuters
25 January, 2023 14:23 IST
25 January, 2023 14:23 IST
Tommy Paul of the U.S. celebrates after defeating compatriot Ben Shelton in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship.

Tommy Paul of the U.S. celebrates after defeating compatriot Ben Shelton in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship. | Photo Credit: AP

Tommy Paul became the first American man to reach the Australian Open semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2009 after outclassing Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.

Tommy Paul became the first American man to reach the Australian Open semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2009 after outclassing Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in an all-American clash at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.

Paul held his nerve in the big points and stood up well to his 20-year-old opponent’s blistering serve to reach his first Grand Slam semi. He joins John Isner and Frances Tiafoe as the only active American men to have reached the last four of a major.

“Yesterday I was doing a lot of interviews where I was asked how it feels to be in the quarters, but the semis sound better,” Paul said.

Also Read
Djokovic vs Rublev Live Score, Australian Open 2023: Nine-time champion Novak faces Russian hope in quarterfinals

“I’m pumped to be here and exited to play in the next round. Doing well in a Grand Slam is everyone’s dream.”

Paul took a tight first set at Rod Laver Arena in a tiebreak after a fierce forehand prompted Shelton to crash a return into the net, and the 25-year-old went up 4-2 in the next set when Shelton’s booming serve cracked.

Shelton, playing in the main draw of a Grand Slam for just the second time, began to spray errors around the court and world number 35 Paul took a 2-0 lead with his fourth ace of the contest.

Shelton got back into the match by taking the third set despite being down a break at 4-3 but Paul recovered from a dip in his level to go back on the offensive in the fourth.

Cranking up the pressure on the Shelton serve, Paul got the decisive early break, though he could have gone up a double break at one point.

Also Read
Australian Open: Stunned Linette ousts Pliskova to reach first Grand Slam semifinal

He missed that opportunity when his coach Brad Stine told him to expect a serve on the ‘T’, only for Shelton to see the signal on the big screen and fire wide for another ace.

The two players shared a chuckle about that later.

“I asked him (Stine), because I had trouble all day on breakpoints and big points and I didn’t know where to lean and he screamed ‘T’ and I covered the ‘T’ but Shelton went wide,” Paul said.

“I wasn’t expecting that, but I’m really happy to get through that match. Ben’s tough to play against and he’s going to be in many matches like this.”

Playing without fear, world number 89 Shelton fired 24 aces in the match, including some of the fastest serves in the tournament. But he was also hampered by 50 unforced errors.

Paul held firm from there to claim the victory and set up a last-four encounter with nine-times champion Novak Djokovic or fifth seed Andrey Rublev. 

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us