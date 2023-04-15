Tennis

India loses to Korea; finishes fourth in Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Qualifiers

India and Thailand were tied with two wins each, but India took the fourth place behind Japan, Korea and China, on the basis of having beaten Thailand in the first league match.

Kamesh Srinivasan
NEW DELHI 15 April, 2023 21:33 IST
NEW DELHI 15 April, 2023 21:33 IST
India’s Vaidehi Chaudhari, after winning the first set, lost the other to Korea’s Kim Dabin. (File Photo)

India’s Vaidehi Chaudhari, after winning the first set, lost the other to Korea’s Kim Dabin. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India and Thailand were tied with two wins each, but India took the fourth place behind Japan, Korea and China, on the basis of having beaten Thailand in the first league match.

India lost its last league match to Korea 1-2 but managed to finish fourth ahead of Thailand in the Asia-Oceania Billie Jean King Cup women’s tennis tournament in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Saturday.

India and Thailand were tied with two wins each, but India took the fourth place behind Japan, Korea and China, on the basis of having beaten Thailand in the first league match.

Also Read
Billie Jean King Cup: Kazakhstan through to finals, France ease past Britain

Host Uzbekistan, which proved to be the punching bag for all teams, got relegated to group-2 along with Thailand.

The victory for Korea against India was crucial as it helped the team stay in the race for second qualification spot behind Japan. Korea had beaten China, which needed to beat Japan in the last league match to earn the second qualification spot.

Japan had won the first singles, and the second match had just started late in the evening.

Having been assured of its place in group-1, following its wins over Thailand and Uzbekistan, India could breath easy against Korea.

It fielded national champion Vaidehi Chaudhari in the opening singles, and rested Ankita Raina for singles by putting Rutuja Bhosale for the second singles. Vaidehi lost to Kim Dabin in three sets, and Rutuja prevailed over Ku Yeon Woo in three sets.

In the decisive doubles, Rutuja in partnership with Ankita Raina was beaten 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 by Kim Dabin and Choi Jee Hee. Interestingly, Rutuja had won two doubles titles in the professional circuit in 2014 with Kim Dabin.

The results (league):
Korea bt India 2-1 (Kim Dabin bt Vaidehi Chaudhari 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Ku Yeon Woo lost to Rutuja Bhosale 5-7, 6-2, 2-6; Choi Jee Hee & Kim Dabin bt Rutuja & Ankita Raina 6-4, 2-6, 6-3).

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Deportation, injury, deflation - Djokovic’s Australian Open triumph trumps all

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us