Tennis

Bob Bryan named U.S. Davis Cup captain

Bryan, who won 16 Grand Slam titles in men’s doubles with his twin brother Mike and seven in mixed doubles, will take charge for the group stage in September this year.

Reuters
13 March, 2023 20:39 IST
Bob Bryan played for the U.S. Davis Cup team from 2003 to 2020, helping the country win its last trophy in 2007 to extend its record to 32 titles.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

American doubles great and former Grand Slam champion Bob Bryan has been named U.S. Davis Cup captain, the country’s tennis association (USTA) said on Monday.

He deputised as acting captain last year when Mardy Fish was unable to travel to Scotland after contracting COVID-19.

“I am extremely honoured and humbled for this opportunity to captain the United States Davis Cup team,” Bryan, 44, said in a statement.

“I have been inspired watching these young American players continue to rise and I am motivated to contribute to this positive momentum.

“I am passionately looking forward to working with the players, their coaches, teams, and the USTA support staff in our mission to bring the Cup back to the United States.”

Bryan played for the U.S. Davis Cup team from 2003 to 2020, helping the country win its last trophy in 2007 to extend its record to 32 titles. He retired from playing in 2020.

