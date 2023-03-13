Yuki Bhambri optimistic of qualification path to Paris Masters

It was a surprise to see Yuki Bhambri among the players at the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Monday.

“Last year I was playing this tournament. So, the improvement is there. But one is never satisfied”, said Yuki, who has risen to a career-best doubles rank of 75.

In his prime in singles in 2018, Yuki had reached a career-best rank of 83, but repeated injuries had derailed his dreams.

Having managed to compete at the Australian Open and earning a spell of good results in the Tour events in the US and Gulf, the 30-year-old Yuki said that the focus was to build on the good work in association with Saketh Myneni, and ensure entry for the French Open.

“We have time on our hand to ensure entry for Paris. We are trying ways to improve and strengthen the partnership, like having a physio whenever we don’t have one through the doubles support programme”, said Yuki.

As lucky-losers in Dubai last week, Yuki and Saketh had beaten the pair of the former world No.1 and Grand Slam champion Marcelo Melo and last year’s singles No.2 Alexander Zverev.

After winning five Challenger doubles titles last year, Yuki and Saketh have really stepped it up in the big league this season.

“Honestly, there is not much difference to the quality of game they play here to where we compete in Challengers and Tour events”, said Yuki, who understands the finer points very well to sustain the stay in the higher echelons of the game.

“We are going to play some Challengers in Europe now. When there are the Masters series events, the cut-off is very high. So we take rest or compete in Challengers at that time. We will play the Tour events thereafter in the run-up to Paris, and then play the grass season in Europe”, said Yuki.

The focus would be to climb to the top-50 in doubles so as to play more big events and have a rewarding career in the sport.

As he mixed with his friends and enjoyed his conversation with them, Yuki was quite at home at the DLTA, as he routinely visits the place, for working out in the gym.