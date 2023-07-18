MagazineBuy Print

Carlos Alcaraz set to play Hopman Cup in France

On Sunday, world number one Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic to win the second Grand Slam title of his career at Wimbledon.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 21:17 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after beating Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after beating Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Newly-crowned Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz has confirmed he will play this week’s Hopman Cup tournament in France.

“I can’t wait to be there, playing for Spain is always a source of pride,” the 20-year-old told Spanish sports daily Marca.

READ MORE: What went wrong for Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz will team up with 72nd-ranked Rebeka Masarova in the mixed team tournament which returns after four years and will be played in Nice on the French Riviera.

“We have booked his hotel room, he’s coming,” said Caroline Stefani, director of press relations for the Hopman Cup.

Spain will start its tournament on Friday against the Belgium team of Elise Mertens and David Goffin.

In the same group as Spain and Belgium, are Croatia, represented by Donna Vekic and Borna Coric.

In the other group, France led by Richard Gasquet and Alize Cornet, will face Denmark with Holger Rune and Clara Tauson, and Swiss pair Celine Naef and Leandro Riedi.

Each tie is made up of a women’s singles, a men’s singles and then a mixed doubles.

The winners of each group compete in the final.

