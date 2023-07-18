MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Vondrousova ready to face more motivated rivals after Wimbledon win

The 24-year-old Czech said she surprised herself by overcoming the two weeks of pressure to take the Wimbledon title against Ons Jabeur in Saturday’s final, the first time an unseeded player won the grasscourt major.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 18:43 IST , PRAGUE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Wimbledon champion Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova in Prague.
Wimbledon champion Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova in Prague. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Wimbledon champion Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova in Prague. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

New Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova is getting ready for more motivated rivals challenging her after her first Grand Slam win.

The 24-year-old Czech said she surprised herself by overcoming the two weeks of pressure to take the Wimbledon title against Ons Jabeur in Saturday’s final, the first time an unseeded player won the grasscourt major.

The win shot Vondrousova 32 places up to 10th in new WTA rankings, becoming a prized target for rivals.

“This is a good problem to have. Of course it will be unpleasant that all will try to prove themselves and will play well, but that is part of the deal,” she said. “I won a Grand Slam so I have to count on that and learn to work with it.”

Vondrousova will take a few days off, and visit her western Czech birth town of Sokolov before restarting training and flying to a tournament in Montreal in early August.

ALSO READ | Wimbledon 2023: Strawberry tattoos for Vondrousova and coach after win

“(I learned) that I can play on grass,” Vondrousova, laughing, told reporters in Prague when asked what she took away from the tournament.

“That I managed to pull through in my head, that was great. The two weeks are demanding, there are so many matches and it is great pressure from the latter rounds on... I surprised myself how I managed to finish.”

Vondrousova also explained why she wore sneakers with a black dress to the champions ball, which raised some eyebrows.

“I had a dress all the way to the ground so I knew it would not be visible,” she said. “I was told to pull the dress up for the photo.”

She said she was not sure about wearing heels after an ankle injury early in the tournament - but also conceded her dislike for dress shoes.

“I didn’t want to because of the ankle, and I do not like wearing them, so I was happy to avoid it,” she said.

Vondrousova, sporting a range of tattoos on her arms, said it was still a plan to get a matching tattoo with her coach to celebrate the Grand Slam but did not confirm it would be a strawberry as reported earlier. “We don’t know yet what’s it going to be.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Grand Slam /

Wimbledon /

WTA /

Marketa Vondrousova /

Ons Jabeur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Who are the opponents of USA in WWC 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 organisers keep close eye on Europe’s heatwave
    Reuters
  3. Vondrousova ready to face more motivated rivals after Wimbledon win
    Reuters
  4. WATCH | FIFA Women’s World Cup: A potential hat-trick, foreign coach jinx and more - Milestones to watch out for at WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs Pak, 1st Test: Pakistan 461 all out, lead Sri Lanka by 149 runs on Day 3
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Vondrousova ready to face more motivated rivals after Wimbledon win
    Reuters
  2. Mikael Ymer suspended for 18 months for whereabouts failures
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Strawberry tattoos for Vondrousova and coach after win
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2023 Final: What went wrong for Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Future looks bright for India’s under-14 No. 1 tennis player K Hruthik
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Who are the opponents of USA in WWC 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 organisers keep close eye on Europe’s heatwave
    Reuters
  3. Vondrousova ready to face more motivated rivals after Wimbledon win
    Reuters
  4. WATCH | FIFA Women’s World Cup: A potential hat-trick, foreign coach jinx and more - Milestones to watch out for at WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs Pak, 1st Test: Pakistan 461 all out, lead Sri Lanka by 149 runs on Day 3
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment