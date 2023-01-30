Tennis

Djokovic returns to No. 1, Nadal drops to 6th in ATP Rankings after Australian Open

After winning his 10th Australian Open title, Djokovic begins a record-extending 374th week as the top-ranked men’s player.

Team Sportstar
30 January, 2023 12:30 IST
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the 2023 Australian Open on Monday in Melbourne.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the 2023 Australian Open on Monday in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic returned to No. 1 in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday after winning his 10th Australian Open title in Melbourne.

The Serbian defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the final at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday to equal Rafael Nadal’s all-time men’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles. Djokovic begins a record-extending 374th week as the top-ranked men’s player.

Djokovic unsure on injury return after Australian Open ‘perfect 10’

Nadal’s title defense in Melbourne ended with a second-round loss to USA’s Mackenzie McDonald. As a result, he lost 1955 ranking points and dropped from second to sixth. His compatriot and reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz lost his No. 1 ranking to Djokovic as he sat out of the Australian Open due to an injury. The teenager is now World No. 2.

The 24-year-old Tsitsipas, who reached the second Grand Slam final of his career, moved up one place, returning to his career-high ranking of World No. 3.

Danish teenager Holger Rune reached a new career-high ranking of World No. 9 after making it to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Daniil Medvedev, who was the runner-up in Melbourne for the last two years, dropped out of top 10 after his third-round loss to USA’s Sebastian Korda. The Russian is World No. 12 while Korda reached a new career-high ranking of 26 with his run to the quarterfinals.

Losing semifinalists Karen Khachanov and Tommy Paul made significant gains. Russia’s Khachanov jumped seven places to 13th while Paul (19th) entered top 20 for the first time in his career.

Other players who had massive jumps in their rankings post the first Major of the year include Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka (moved up 32 places to 39th), USA’s Ben Shelton (moved up 45 places to 44th), J.J. Wolf (moved up 19 places to 48th) and Michael Mmoh (moved up 24 places to 83rd), France’s Ugo Humbert (moved up 20 places to 86th) and Australia’s Alexei Popyrin (jumped 23 places to 90th).

RANKPLAYERRANKING POINTS
1Novak Djokovic (SRB)7070
2Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6730
3Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)6195
4Casper Ruud (NOR)5765
5Andrey Rublev (RUS)4200
6Rafael Nadal (ESP)3815
7Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)3715
8Taylor Fritz (USA)3410
9Holger Rune (DEN)3046
10Hubert Hurkacz2995

