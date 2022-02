Dubai Tennis Championship: Sania-Lucie duo lose doubles semifinals

Sania Mirza, in partnership with Lucie Hradecka, was beaten 2-6, 6-2, 10-7 by Lyudmila Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko in the doubles semifinals of the $768,680 WTA tennis tournament in Dubai.

The Indo-Czech pair collected 185 WTA points and $12,500.

