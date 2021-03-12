Tennis Tennis Federer pulls out of Dubai event to focus on training Roger Federer has pulled out of the upcoming ATP 500 event in Dubai after the former World No. 1 lost in the Qatar Open quarterfinals. Reuters 12 March, 2021 08:30 IST Roger Federer reacts during his quarterfinal loss to Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia. - Getty Images Reuters 12 March, 2021 08:30 IST Roger Federer has pulled out of the upcoming ATP 500 event in Dubai after the former World No. 1 lost in the Qatar Open quarterfinals on Thursday, his first tournament in more than a year.The 39-year-old Swiss, who returned to action after two knee operations last year, beat Briton Dan Evans in three sets in his comeback match in Doha but lost 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 to Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili in the next round.“It’s been great to be back on the @atptour, loved every minute playing in Doha once again,” 20-times Grand Slam winner Federer said on social media. “I’ve decided it’s best to go back to training and as a result, I’ve decided to withdraw from Dubai next week.” It’s been great to be back on the @atptour , loved every minute playing in Doha once again. A big thank you to the best and loyal team that helped me get here. I’ve decided it’s best to go back to training and as a result, I’ve decided to withdraw from Dubai next week. pic.twitter.com/zp65Jt832n— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 11, 2021 World No. 2 Rafa Nadal has also pulled out of the Dubai Duty Free event, which runs from March 14-20.Federer is an eight-times Dubai champion and claimed his 100th tour-level title at the tournament in 2019. He has already decided not to defend his Miami Open title at the March 22-April 4 Masters 1000 event.Federer had targeted a return at last month's Australian Open but skipped the Grand Slam and said he said he would play in events that would help him regain fitness before Wimbledon. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.