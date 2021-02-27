Tennis Tennis French Open winner Swiatek beats Bencic in Adelaide final The 19-year-old Polish player did not drop a set in five matches and lost just 22 games all week. AP ADELAIDE 27 February, 2021 15:37 IST Iga Swiatek at the Adelaide International - Getty Images AP ADELAIDE 27 February, 2021 15:37 IST French Open champion Iga Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to win the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive.The 19-year-old Polish player did not drop a set in five matches and lost just 22 games all week. Bautista-Agut, Goffin ease into Open Sud semis Swiatek seized momentum midway through the first set. Leading 3-2, she broke Bencic’s serve when the Swiss player double-faulted three times. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.