Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fritz begins grass-court season with win over Karatsev in Stuttgart

Stuttgart Open: Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on the experienced Richard Gasquet in his first grass-court match of 2023 later in the day.

Published : Jun 15, 2023 20:05 IST , STUTTGART - 1 MIN READ

AP
USA’s Taylor Fritz serves to Russia’s Aslan Karatsev during their round of 16 match at the ATP250 tournament in Stuttgart, Germany on Thursday.
USA’s Taylor Fritz serves to Russia’s Aslan Karatsev during their round of 16 match at the ATP250 tournament in Stuttgart, Germany on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

USA’s Taylor Fritz serves to Russia’s Aslan Karatsev during their round of 16 match at the ATP250 tournament in Stuttgart, Germany on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

Taylor Fritz held serve throughout as he started his grass-court season by beating Aslan Karatsev 7-6(4), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open on Thursday.

Fritz had to save set point at 5-4 down in the first set, which later went to a tiebreak where Fritz raced into a 5-2 lead before sealing the set. Fritz broke Karatsev for the first time at 3-2 in the second set to put himself on course for the win.

ALSO READ
Libema Open 2023: Medvedev knocked out by Mannarino in second round

Fritz, the highest-ranked American on the men’s tour at No. 8, said he was “really happy” with the win and pleased with his serving and returning on grass. Last year was Fritz’s most successful season on the surface, where he won Eastbourne for the second time and reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

Fritz is seeded second and had a bye in the first round in Stuttgart. He goes on to meet Marton Fucsovics in the quarterfinals after the Hungarian won against Wu Yibing 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on the experienced Richard Gasquet in his first grass-court match of 2023 later Thursday in Stuttgart.

Related Topics

Taylor Fritz /

Stefanos Tsitsipas /

ATP /

Richard Gasquet

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fritz begins grass-court season with win over Karatsev in Stuttgart
    AP
  2. Libema Open 2023: Medvedev knocked out by Mannarino in second round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Intercontinental Cup: India held goalless by Lebanon
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. U.S. Open begins with PGA, LIV stars paired together
    Reuters
  5. NBA legend Jordan shoes sell at auction for $1.38 million
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Libema Open 2023: Medvedev knocked out by Mannarino in second round
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fritz begins grass-court season with win over Karatsev in Stuttgart
    AP
  3. Spain’s Lopez appointed tournament director for Davis Cup Finals
    Reuters
  4. Tiafoe beats Lehecka to book Stuttgart quarterfinal against Musetti
    AP
  5. Sakkari, Vekic lose in second round at Nottingham Open as seeds tumble
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fritz begins grass-court season with win over Karatsev in Stuttgart
    AP
  2. Libema Open 2023: Medvedev knocked out by Mannarino in second round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Intercontinental Cup: India held goalless by Lebanon
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. U.S. Open begins with PGA, LIV stars paired together
    Reuters
  5. NBA legend Jordan shoes sell at auction for $1.38 million
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment