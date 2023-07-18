Hopman Cup 2023: Schedule, format, teams, prize money, streaming info

The Hopman Cup 2023, a six-team mixed-gender tournament, will be held from July 19 to 23 in Nice, France.

The Nice Lawn Tennis Club will host the event up to 2027 as part of a five-year deal between the International Tennis Federation and Barcelona-based company Tennium, which operate multiple ATP and WTA tournaments.

The exhibition tournament began in 1989 and was named after Australian great Harry Hopman. It had a popular pre-Australian Open warm-up slot before being replaced by the short-lived ATP Cup men’s team competition. United Cup - a new mixed-sex 15 million USD tournament featuring teams from 18 countries playing matches across three Australian cities kicked off the 2023 season.

What is the history of Hopman Cup?

Three Australian players Paul McNamee, Charlie Fancutt and Pat Cash co-founded the event and dedicated it to Hopman, who led Australia to 16 Davis Cup titles. The event began with the aim of standing alongside the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup.

The first edition was held at Burswood Dome in Perth in 1989. The same venue went on to host the event till 2012 before moving to Perth Arena for the next seven years. This year will be the 32nd edition of the tournament.

What is the format of Hopman Cup?

Mixed teams from all over the world represent their countries. Every tie consists of a men’s singles and women’s singles match followed by a mixed doubles fixture.

All matches are played in a best-of-three sets format with the third set being a 10-point super tie-break.

Each win gets the team one point.

The top two teams at the end of the group stage compete in the final.

Which teams are playing at Hopman Cup 2023?

The Hopman Cup 2023 features six teams - France, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium and Croatia.

GROUP A:

TEAM MAN WOMAN DENMARK HOLGER RUNE CLARA TAUSON SWITZERLAND LEANDRO RIEDI CELINE NAEF FRANCE RICHARD GASQUET ALIZE CORNET

GROUP B:

TEAM MAN WOMAN SPAIN CARLOS ALCARAZ REBEKA MASAROVA BELGIUM DAVID GOFFIN ELISE MERTENS CROATIA BORNA CORIC DONNA VEKIC

On which surface will Hopman Cup 2023 be played?

Hopman Cup 2023 will be played on the clay courts at the Nice Lawn Tennis Club.

What is the day-wise schedule of Hopman Cup 2023?

Day 1 - July 19

Group A - Denmark vs Switzerland - Center Court - 7:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - Clara Tauson (DEN) vs Celine Naef (SUI)

Men’s Singles - Holger Rune (DEN) vs Leandro Riedi (SUI)

Mixed Doubles - Clara Tauson/Holger Rune (DEN) vs Celine Naef/Leandro Riedi (SUI)

Day 2 - July 20

Group A - Denmark vs France - Center Court - 7:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - Clara Tauson (DEN) vs Alize Cornet (FRA)

Men’s Singles - Holger Rune (DEN) vs Richard Gasquet (FRA)

Mixed Doubles - Clara Tauson/Holger Rune (DEN) vs Alize Cornet/Richard Gasquet (FRA)

Group B - Belgium vs Croatia - Court 1 - 6:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - Elise Mertens (BEL) vs Donna Vekic (CRO)

Men’s Singles - David Goffin (BEL) vs Borna Coric (CRO)

Mixed Doubles - Elise Mertens/David Goffin (BEL) vs Donna Vekic/Borna Coric (CRO)

Day 3 - July 21

Group B - Belgium vs Spain - Center Court - 7:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - Elise Mertens (BEL) vs Rebeka Masarova (ESP)

Men’s Singles - David Goffin (BEL) vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

Mixed Doubles - Elise Mertens/David Goffin (BEL) vs Rebeka Masarova/Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

Group A - Switzerland vs France - Court 1 - 6:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - Celine Naef (SUI) vs Alize Cornet (FRA)

Men’s Singles - Leandro Riedi (SUI) VS Richard Gasquet (FRA)

Mixed Doubles - Celine Naef/Leandro Riedi (SUI) VS Alize Cornet/Richard Gasquet (FRA)

Day 4 - July 22

Group B - Croatia vs Spain - Center Court - 7:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - Donna Vekic (CRO) vs Rebeka Masarova (ESP)

Men’s Singles - Borna Coric (CRO) vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

Mixed Doubles - Donna Vekic/Borna Coric (CRO) vs Rebeka Masarova/Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

Day 5 - July 23

Final - Group A topper vs Group B topper - Center Court - 7:30PM IST

Women’s Singles

Men’s Singles

Mixed Doubles

Do ATP and WTA award ranking points for Hopman Cup?

While the individual player results are recorded, the matches are not considered official Tour-level matches and hence, no ranking points are awarded.

Which country has won the most Hopman Cup titles?

USA (six) has won the most Hopman Cup titles followed by Spain (four) and Switzerland (four) in second place.

Which country won the Hopman Cup most recently?

Switzerland’s Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic won the last edition of the tournament in 2019. They defeated Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev of Germany 2-1 in the final.

What is the total prize money for Hopman Cup 2023?

Yet to be declared.

Where to watch Hopman Cup 2023 in India?

There are two ways to watch Hopman Cup in India. The event will be live streamed on Tennis Channel. The viewers can access Hopman Cup TV via Recast, a subscription-free sports and entertainment streaming platform. Registering for Recast is free.