MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Swiatek ready for dominant 2024 with eye on Paris Olympics

The Pole outlined her plans prior to the Friday start of the 18-nation mixed teams United Cup in Perth and Sydney, ahead of the Australian Open in January.

Published : Dec 28, 2023 15:19 IST , Perth, Australia - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Swiatek came through heroically under massive pressure last month to dominate Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-0 and win the WTA Finals in Cancun to regain the top spot she held for much of the past two seasons.
Swiatek came through heroically under massive pressure last month to dominate Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-0 and win the WTA Finals in Cancun to regain the top spot she held for much of the past two seasons. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Swiatek came through heroically under massive pressure last month to dominate Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-0 and win the WTA Finals in Cancun to regain the top spot she held for much of the past two seasons. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Iga Swiatek said Thursday she learned a lot about herself this year and hopes to continue the form which returned her to the world number one ranking in a dramatic end to the season, with the Paris Olympics a key goal for 2024.

The Pole outlined her plans prior to the Friday start of the 18-nation mixed teams United Cup in Perth and Sydney, ahead of the Australian Open in January.

The 22-year-old and ATP Shanghai Masters champion Hubert Hurkacz headline the Polish team and are top seeds, starting their campaign on Saturday against Brazil.

Swiatek came through heroically under massive pressure last month to dominate Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-0 and win the WTA Finals in Cancun to regain the top spot she held for much of the past two seasons.Swiatek came through heroically under massive pressure last month to dominate Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-0 and win the WTA Finals in Cancun to regain the top spot she held for much of the past two seasons.

“Even though my ranking at the end of the year was similar to 2022, this season was totally different,” she said. “Lots of ups and downs and some struggles that we had to deal with.

“Playing these matches in Cancun with such a baggage on my shoulders in terms of rankings, it gave me a lot of confidence. I learned a lot about myself. I’m going to take that into 2024.”

Swiatek, who had a surfing lesson on Thursday, called the United Cup “a good chance to start the season in a slightly different way.”

Ties comprise men’s and women’s singles and a mixed doubles, with countries split into six groups of three competing in a round-robin format.

ALSO READ: Djokovic expects Nadal back for more Grand Slams not just to play

“This is a special event,” the winner of four Grand Slam titles said. “It’s exciting and different from any other. Last year the atmosphere was pretty great. I’m pretty sure this year is going to be the same.

“It’s a different emotional baggage when you play for your country. I was really happy with how I performed (at United Cup) last year.

“Unfortunately we lost in the semi-finals. We gained a lot of experience. Hopefully, we’re going to be able to use it this year.”

While she juggles the restart of the WTA Tour after less than a two-month pause, Swiatek is also trying to plan for the Paris Olympics in July-August.

“I only played (Olympics) once and the pressure was huge. After I lost against Paula (Badosa), I cried, it was a big fuss,” she said of her Tokyo Olympics experience.

“For sure this time is going to be a little bit different. I’m going to know the venue (Roland Garros). It’s on my favourite surface.

“But these (Olympics) also bring up more expectations from the outside. I guess I’ll have to do the same kind of work as I do at every other tournament.

“I’m not going to lie to myself that it’s going to be easy. If I’m going to be in the right mindset and focused on the right stuff tennis-wise, I think I can perform as well as at other tournaments.”

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

ATP /

Hubert Hurkacz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI: IND-W 133/4 (26 overs) vs AUS-W; Jemimah, Deepti look to stabilise innings
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA Live Score, First Test Day 3: Dean Elgar; Jansen take lead past 100 for South Africa v India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swiatek ready for dominant 2024 with eye on Paris Olympics
    AFP
  4. Best quotes from the world of sports in 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC to face ASEAN Champion in the Inter Zone semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Swiatek ready for dominant 2024 with eye on Paris Olympics
    AFP
  2. Djokovic expects Nadal back for more Grand Slams not just to play
    AFP
  3. Naomi Osaka hits court to prepare for her tennis return at the Brisbane International
    AP
  4. Djokovic wants to emulate Tom Brady and play on into his 40s
    Reuters
  5. United Cup 2024: Schedule, format, prize money, captains
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI: IND-W 133/4 (26 overs) vs AUS-W; Jemimah, Deepti look to stabilise innings
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA Live Score, First Test Day 3: Dean Elgar; Jansen take lead past 100 for South Africa v India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swiatek ready for dominant 2024 with eye on Paris Olympics
    AFP
  4. Best quotes from the world of sports in 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC to face ASEAN Champion in the Inter Zone semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment