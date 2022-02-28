India, Denmark hit their strides in Davis Cup preparation

It was diligent preparation for both India and Denmark on the grass courts of the Gymkhana Club in bright sunshine and pleasant weather.



While the Indian team opted to have one long session, the Danish team worked out in two sessions, eagerly getting acclimatised to the surface.



The Danish team was quite happy with the facilities and the way the players shaped up on grass, serving well, moving with ease and stroking with confidence.

"Court is fine, players are happy and the weather is good", said the captain of the Denmark team, Frederik Nielsen, content to supervise his players training on two courts.



He did exchange brief notes with friend Rohan Bopanna across the fence, as the Indian team practised on two adjacent courts.



The Indian players were happy to convey their confidence of playing their best tennis at home, hopefully in front of the fans, as they interacted with the media after training.



Prajnesh Gunneswaran put it nicely by saying that he was not looking at the consequences and kept it simple in playing one’s best tennis, asserting that it was a privilege to play for the country and be united as a team.



Delhi boy Yuki Bhambri was equally energetic about looking forward to the tie on March 4 and 5, and giving the Indian team the edge in home conditions.



The Indian players, quite experienced and having played some of the Danish players in the professional circuit, were cautious not to underestimate their opponent, or get carried away by the lack of impressive rank.



Meanwhile, there were young players, boys and girls, from the Amba Dalmia Tennis Foundation, watching the training session of the Indian team with avid interest. Divij Sharan was quite happy to share his

experience with the youngsters, after Saketh Myneni.



Divij’s coach from his young days, Rajinder Jaiswal has been doing fine work with the youngsters, helping them to a better life through tennis, and stated that all the kids would attend the Davis Cup tie and cheer the Indian team.



Coach Zeeshan Ali was confident about the team’s preparation and stated that things were being executed as planned.

Zeeshan was particularly pleased with the sincere efforts of the colts Karan Singh and Chirag Duhan capitalising on the opportunity to train with the national team, and grasping the gains of the invaluable

experience.