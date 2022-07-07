Nadal to play Wimbledon semifinal despite suffering 7mm abdomen tear against Kyrgios: report

Rafael Nadal has suffered a "seven-millimetre" tear to his abdomen but still intends to play his Wimbledon semifinal against Nick Kyrgios on Friday, sports daily Marca reported.

Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion, underwent scans on the injury on Thursday following his gruelling 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/4) victory over Taylor Fritz in Wednesday's quarter-finals.

Nadal beats Fritz in five-set thriller to reach semifinal at Wimbledon

The 36-year-old said he was unsure about his ongoing participation in the tournament as he targets the third leg of a rare calendar Grand Slam.

"I can't give you a clear answer because if I gave you a clear answer and tomorrow another thing happens, I would be a liar," he said after beating Fritz.

Nadal played under similar circumstances at the 2009 US Open when he had a two-centimetre tear.

He went on to make the semifinals, losing to eventual champion Juan Martin del Potro.