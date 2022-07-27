Tennis

Kyrgios pulls out of singles in Atlanta with knee problem

The 27-year-old was drawn to take on German Peter Gojowczyk in his opening round of the ATP 250 hardcourt event in Georgia but instead addressed the crowd after his withdrawal.

Reuters
27 July, 2022 11:04 IST
27 July, 2022 11:04 IST
“I’m just extremely sorry, but I’m going to keep my hopes up and may be able to continue doubles with Thanasi (Kokkinakis) this week.” said Kyrgios.

“I’m just extremely sorry, but I’m going to keep my hopes up and may be able to continue doubles with Thanasi (Kokkinakis) this week.” said Kyrgios. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 27-year-old was drawn to take on German Peter Gojowczyk in his opening round of the ATP 250 hardcourt event in Georgia but instead addressed the crowd after his withdrawal.

Australian Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Atlanta Open singles draw with a left-knee problem on Tuesday ahead of his first match since finishing runner-up at Wimbledon this month.

The 27-year-old was drawn to take on German Peter Gojowczyk in his opening round of the ATP 250 hardcourt event in Georgia but instead addressed the crowd after his withdrawal.

“First of all, I just want to say I’m extremely shattered that I’m not able to compete tonight,” Kyrgios said on court.

Also Read
Carlos Alcaraz youngest world number five since Nadal, Pera enters top 60 in latest ATP, WTA rankings

“I’ve won this tournament once and I’m playing probably some of the best tennis of my career. All I wanted to do was come out here and give you guys a show, but I’m unable to give my best performance today.

“I’m just extremely sorry, but I’m going to keep my hopes up and may be able to continue doubles with Thanasi (Kokkinakis) this week.”

Kyrgios, who won this year’s Australian Open doubles with compatriot Kokkinakis, has progressed to the quarter-finals of the doubles in Atlanta.

The men’s world number 47 was handed a wildcard into next month’s Western & Southern Open, the Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati, Ohio, which will start two weeks before the U.S. Open kicks off in New York on Aug. 29. 

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic - From rivalry to bromance

Most aces in men's tennis: Top 10 all-time list

Rafa Nadal at school graduation speech: Failure is only bad if you don't know how to get up and fight again

Slide shows

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem to clinch ATP Final - as it happened in pictures

Australian Open 2019 in pictures: Djokovic, Osaka headline year's opening Grand Slam

French Open: Biggest upsets of the tournament

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us