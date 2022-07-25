Alcaraz youngest world number five since Nadal, Pera enters top 60 in latest ATP, WTA rankings

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP and WTA Rankings released on July 25, 2022.
ATP
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz on Monday became the youngest player to enter the ATP top five rankings since 21-time Grand Slam champion and compatriot Rafael Nadal in 2005.
With a runner-up finish in Hamburg, Alcaraz earned 300 points, making a net gain of 50 since he lost the 250 points won by clinching maiden tour-level title in Umag exactly one year ago. Winning the title in Hamburg could have taken him to the number four position.
Here are the youngest top-five entrants since 2000 (Source: ATP)
|Name
|Rank
|Date
|Age
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|5
|9 May 2005
|18 years, 11 months, 6 days
|Carlos Alcaraz (Spain
|5
|25 July 2022
|19 years, 2 months, 20 days
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|5
|30 April 2007
|19 years, 11 months, 8 days
|Lleyton Hewitt (Australia)
|5
|25 June 2001
|20 years, 4 months, 1 day
|Alexander Zverev (Germany
|4
|11 September 2007
|20 years, 4 months, 22 days
Lorenzo Musetti, the 20-year-old Italian, who beat Alcaraz in Hamburg to bag his maiden tour-level title, made a jump of 31 places to a career-high ranking of 31.
Casper Ruud did not gain any points despite winning the Swiss Open in Gstaad since he was the defending champion which allowed Alcaraz to overtake him. Runner-up Matteo Berrettini did however climb up one place to 14.
Argentine Francisco Cerundolo followed his maiden tour-level title in Bastad with a semifinal finish in Hamburg to gain six places and move to a new career-high ranking of 24.
Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem climbed 75 places to 199 after making it to the semifinals in Gstaad, his first in more than a year. The Austrian, who had reached a career-high ranking of 3 in March 2020, returned to professional tennis in March this year after being out for nine months due to a wrist injury sustained at the 2021 Mallorca Championships.
WTA
Bernarda Pera made another long jump in the latest WTA Rankings. After her maiden tour-level title in Budapest, the American made it two in two weeks by lifting the winner’s trophy in Hamburg. Pera climbed up 27 places to a new career-high ranking of 54.
Romanian Irina Camelia-Begu beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 6-2 in the Palermo Open final to clinch her first title in five years. The triumph took her 12 places up to 33. Italian Bronzetti herself moved up 13 places to a career-high of 65.
There was one change in the top 10 - Spain’s Garbine Muguruza went past American Danielle Collins to the number eight spot.
|Men's Top 10
|Women's Top 10
|(RUS) Daniil Medvedev - 7775 points
|(POL) Iga Swiatek - 8336 points
|(GER) Alexander Zverev - 6850 points
|(EST) Anett Kontaveit - 4476 points
|(ESP) Rafael Nadal - 6165 points
|(GRE) Maria Sakkari - 4190 points
|(GRE) Stefanos Tsitsipas - 5045 points
|(ESP) Paula Badosa - 4030 points
|(ESP) Carlos Alcaraz - 4895 points
|(TUN) Ons Jabeur - 4010 points
|(NOR) Casper Ruud - 4890 points
|(BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 3267 points
|(SRB) Novak Djokovic - 4770 points
|(USA) Jessica Pegula - 3087 points
|(RUS) Andrey Rublev - 3575 points
|(ESP) Garbine Muguruza - 2886 points
|(CAN) Felix Auger-Aliassime - 3445 points
|(USA) Danielle Collins - 2743 points
|(ITA) Jannik Sinner - 3185 points
|(GBR) Emma Raducanu - 2717 points