Alcaraz youngest world number five since Nadal, Pera enters top 60 in latest ATP, WTA rankings

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP and WTA Rankings released on July 25, 2022.

ATP

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz on Monday became the youngest player to enter the ATP top five rankings since 21-time Grand Slam champion and compatriot Rafael Nadal in 2005.

With a runner-up finish in Hamburg, Alcaraz earned 300 points, making a net gain of 50 since he lost the 250 points won by clinching maiden tour-level title in Umag exactly one year ago. Winning the title in Hamburg could have taken him to the number four position.

Here are the youngest top-five entrants since 2000 (Source: ATP)

Name Rank Date Age Rafael Nadal (Spain) 5 9 May 2005 18 years, 11 months, 6 days Carlos Alcaraz (Spain 5 25 July 2022 19 years, 2 months, 20 days Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 5 30 April 2007 19 years, 11 months, 8 days Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 5 25 June 2001 20 years, 4 months, 1 day Alexander Zverev (Germany 4 11 September 2007 20 years, 4 months, 22 days

Lorenzo Musetti, the 20-year-old Italian, who beat Alcaraz in Hamburg to bag his maiden tour-level title, made a jump of 31 places to a career-high ranking of 31.

Casper Ruud did not gain any points despite winning the Swiss Open in Gstaad since he was the defending champion which allowed Alcaraz to overtake him. Runner-up Matteo Berrettini did however climb up one place to 14.

Argentine Francisco Cerundolo followed his maiden tour-level title in Bastad with a semifinal finish in Hamburg to gain six places and move to a new career-high ranking of 24.

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem climbed 75 places to 199 after making it to the semifinals in Gstaad, his first in more than a year. The Austrian, who had reached a career-high ranking of 3 in March 2020, returned to professional tennis in March this year after being out for nine months due to a wrist injury sustained at the 2021 Mallorca Championships.

Indians Rohan Bopanna moved three places to 18 in the doubles rankings after his runner-up finish in Hamburg along with Dutchman Matwe Middelkoop. The 42-year-old from Bengaluru last featured in the top 20 rankings back in April 2018. Purav Raja and Divij Sharan jumped seven and 10 places to 167 and 186, respectively after a runner-up finish at the Challenger event in Indianapolis. N. Sriram Balaji - 110 (climbed up six places), Saketh Myneni - 121 (climbed up two places), Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 130 (climbed up one places), Arjun Kadhe - 134 (moved up one place) and Yuki Bhambri - 157 (moved up four places) also improved their doubles rankings. However, Ramkumar Ramanathan slipped 33 places to 229 in singles after losing his first-round qualifier in Indianapolis. Prajnesh Gunneswaran too moved down 15 spots to 310 with first-round exit in the Nur-Sultan Challenger. Manish Sureshkumar climbed 12 places to 605 with his $15k ITF title in Colombo.

WTA

Bernarda Pera made another long jump in the latest WTA Rankings. After her maiden tour-level title in Budapest, the American made it two in two weeks by lifting the winner’s trophy in Hamburg. Pera climbed up 27 places to a new career-high ranking of 54.

Romanian Irina Camelia-Begu beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 6-2 in the Palermo Open final to clinch her first title in five years. The triumph took her 12 places up to 33. Italian Bronzetti herself moved up 13 places to a career-high of 65.

There was one change in the top 10 - Spain’s Garbine Muguruza went past American Danielle Collins to the number eight spot.

Indians Sania Mirza moved one place up to 22 in the doubles ranking. The Indian has not played a match since Wimbledon. Prarthana Thombare made a jump of five places to 195. However, Ankita Raina slipped three places to 134 after reaching the quarterfinal of the $60k ITF event in Nur-Sultan. In singles, Ankita moved up four places to 340 despite exiting in the first-round in Kazakhstan. Vaidehi Chaudhari climed up five places to 624 after a runner-up finish at the $15k ITF event in Monastir.