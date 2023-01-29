Tennis

Djokovic’s father not courtside for Australian Open final

Srdjan Djokovic was not sitting courtside with the former world number one’s coaching staff and his mother Dijana at the start of the final against Stefanos Tsitsipas at Rod Laver Arena.

AFP
MELBOURNE 29 January, 2023 15:22 IST
MELBOURNE 29 January, 2023 15:22 IST
Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, had called for Srdjan Djokovic to be stripped of his accreditation.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, had called for Srdjan Djokovic to be stripped of his accreditation. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Srdjan Djokovic was not sitting courtside with the former world number one’s coaching staff and his mother Dijana at the start of the final against Stefanos Tsitsipas at Rod Laver Arena.

Novak Djokovic’s father was absent from his son’s player’s box for the Australian Open final Sunday following a controversy over images of him posing with a Russian flag featuring Vladimir Putin.

Srdjan Djokovic was not sitting courtside with the former world number one’s coaching staff and his mother Dijana at the start of the final against Stefanos Tsitsipas at Rod Laver Arena.

A seat next to Djokovic’s mother, usually occupied by Srdjan, was empty.

Djokovic senior decided to skip the semi-final at Melbourne Park after he faced calls, led by Ukraine, to be banned from the Grand Slam.

A video posted to a pro-Russian YouTube account had shown him posing with a man holding a Russian flag with President Putin’s face on it.

Also Read
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, Australian Open final LIVE Updates: Novak wins opening set 6-3

The video was captioned: “Novak Djokovic’s father makes bold political statement.”

Srdjan Djokovic decided not to attend Novak’s semi-final win over Tommy Paul and said in a statement that he “wishes only for peace”.

Djokovic subsequently defended his father, saying there had been a “misinterpretation” of the images.

The Serbian tennis star admitted that the controversy swirling around his father had “got to me”, but maintained no harm was meant.

The 35-year-old stressed that his father had “no intention whatsoever to support any war initiatives” and said he hoped he would come to the final against Greece’s Tsitsipas.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, had called for Srdjan Djokovic to be stripped of his accreditation.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us