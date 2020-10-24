Tennis Tennis Jennifer Brady to face Sabalenka in Ostrava semis Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a slow start to defeat Sara Sorribes Tormo. PTI 24 October, 2020 10:51 IST Jennifer Brady defeated Russian qualifier Veronika Kudermetova 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1. - AP PTI 24 October, 2020 10:51 IST Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a slow start to stage a big comeback, defeating qualifier Sara Sorribes Tormo 0-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the Ostrava Open quarterfinals.The 73rd-ranked Sorribes Tormo from Spain was cruising at 6-0, 4-0 up until the 12th-ranked Sabalenka found her rhythm to rally and win 12 straight games.SCORE CENTREThe Belarusian will play U.S.’s Jennifer Brady, who also needed to come from a set behind to overcome Russian qualifier Veronika Kudermetova 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1 to book a place in her fourth semifinal in 2020, including the US Open.Azarenka beats MertensAlso, fourth-seeded Victoria Azarenka knocked out seventh-seeded Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1.Mertens started strong, taking a 4-2 lead in the opening set before Azarenka came back to beat the Belgian in straight sets as she did at the US Open a month ago.At that tournament, the Belarusian two-time Grand Slam champion reached the final. What a rally!What a point!#ShotOfTheDay | @SabalenkaA | @JTBankaOpen pic.twitter.com/lJ3Uk4LJ3L— wta (@WTA) October 23, 2020 Azarenka will face Greek Maria Sakkari, who rallied from a set down to eliminate Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 to make her second semis of the season.The indoor hard-court event was added to the WTA tour after tournaments in China were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos