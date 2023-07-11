MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023: Pegula vs Vondrousova, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch

Wimbledon 2023: Both Pegula and Vondrousova are looking to reach their maiden semifinal at the grass Major.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 05:17 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jessica Pegula (left) faces Marketa Vondrousova (right) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday.
Jessica Pegula (left) faces Marketa Vondrousova (right) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Jessica Pegula (left) faces Marketa Vondrousova (right) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula faces Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Tuesday.

The clash is scheduled to be the first match on Court 1 on the ninth day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The quarterfinal clash between Jessica Pegula and Marketa Vondrousova will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match will start at 5:30PM IST.

After dropping one set in her first-round match against fellow American Lauren Davis, Pegula hasn’t dropped a set on her way to a first Wimbledon quarterfinal, her previous best being a third-round finish in 2022.

Pegula has had a formidable run so far with Lesia Tsurenko being her latest victim in the fourth round where she defeated her convincingly 6-1, 6-3.

Unseeded Czech Vondrousova has also come this far playing some exciting tennis. In the fourth round clash against compatriot Marie Bouzkova, she dropped a set for the first time this tournament but eventually came out on top, winning 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open finalist, will play her first quarterfinal at The Championships. The left-handed player had never crossed the second round in her previous four appearances at the grass Major.

With a win, Pegula would be the fifth American to reach the Wimbledon semifinals since 2000 along with Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens. On the other hand, triumph for Vondrousova would make her the sixth Czech woman to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon, joining Petra Kvitova, Jana Novotna, Karolina Pliskova, Lucie Safarova and Barbora Strycova.

Head-to-head record

This will be the first-ever meeting between Pegula and Vondrousova.

Pegula has a 10-9 win-loss record against left-handers in Tour-level main draw matches.

Vondrousova has won six and lost seven matches she has player against Top 5 opponents.

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Grand Slam /

WTA /

Jessica Pegula /

Marketa Vondrousova

