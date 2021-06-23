Breakaway players body PTPA receives support from NBPA

The Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA), a breakaway men's players body founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, received support from the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) on Tuesday.

The world No. 1 set up the breakaway PTPA on the eve of the U.S. Open in September after resigning as head of the ATP's Player Council, a move that was met with some resistance from within tennis.

"We stand with our fellow athletes in tennis in the formation of the Professional Tennis Players Association," the NBPA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The NBPA supports all athletes united to use their collective power to improve conditions and create positive change within their sport."

The PTPA named Adam Larry as executive director and appointed Bill Ackman, Michael Hirshfeld, Rebecca Macdonald, Katarina Pijetlovic and Anton Rabie to its advisory board on Tuesday.