Ramkumar Ramanathan knocks out Tomas Machac in Challenger tournament

Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan knocked out his doubles partner and fourth seed Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Switzerland on Tuesday.

In the Challenger in Bucharest, Sumit Nagal was beaten 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 by Lorenzo Giustino of Italy in the first round.

The results

€44,820 Challenger, Biel, Switzerland

Singles (first round): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Tomas Machac (Cze) 6-3, 6-2.



€44,820 Challenger, Bucharest, Romania

Singles (first round): Lorenzo Giustino (Ita) bt Sumit Nagal 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.



$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, Egypt

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Billy Harris (GBR) & Palaphoom Kovapitukted (Tha) bt Diego Augusto Barreto Sanchez (Esp) & Rishab Agarwal 6-4, 5-7, [10-8]; Emiliano Maggioli & Gian Marco Ortenzi (Ita) bt Cedric Stanke (Ger) & Karan Singh 6-2, 6-4; Davide Galoppini & Marco Miceli (Ita) bt SD Prajwal Dev & Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-4, 6-3.



$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ajeet Rai (Nzl) & Giorgio Ricca (Ita) bt Andrej Duric (BIH) & Krithik Maknur Shivaram 6-2, 6-2; Ugo Blanchet & Mayeul Darras (Fra) bt Niki Poonacha & Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 7-6(2), 6-3.



$15,000 ITF women, Cairo, Egypt

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Yasmin Ezzat (Egy) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi bt Gloria Ceschi (Ita) & Maria Sholokhova (Rus) 1-6, 7-5, [11-9].