Spain Challenger: Ramkumar loses to top seed

Ramkumar Ramanathan went down fighting 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) to the top seed Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan in the quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain.



Ramkumar in partnership with Sriram Balaji lost in the doubles semifinals.

The results:



Doubles (semifinals): Fernando Romboli (Bra) & Jan Zielinski (Pol) bt Sriram Balaji & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2, 7-6(2).



$25,000 ITF women, Marbella, Spain Doubles (semifinals): Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers & Angela Fita Boluda (Esp) bt Akvile Parazinskaite (Ltu) & Vasanti Shinde 6-0, 6-4.