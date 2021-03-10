Tennis Federer is back! Has the Swiss still got it? The 20-time grand slam champion makes his return against Dan Evans on Wednesday after 14 months away from the court. AP 10 March, 2021 10:20 IST AP 10 March, 2021 10:20 IST Roger Federer will face Britain’s Daniel Evans in the second round of the Qatar Open on Wednesday as the Swiss great makes his comeback after a 13-month break.Federer, who has had two operations on his right knee since playing at the Australian Open last year, is a three-time champion at the Doha tournament and has a 26-3 record at the complex. Coco Gauff leads upsets in Dubai, top-seeded Svitolina loses The 30-year-old Evans saved 16 of the 18 break points he faced to overcome French player Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 on Tuesday. Evans has lost all three of his previous meetings with Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion.South African qualifier Lloyd Harris dug deep to upset seventh-seeded Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (3), 6-7 (6) 7-5 over two hours and 40 minutes later on Tuesday, and sixth-seeded David Goffin beat Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 6-4.Also, there were wins for Vasek Pospisil and Marton Fucsovics. Federer is back! Has the Swiss still got it? Coco Gauff leads upsets in Dubai, top-seeded Svitolina loses Djokovic breaks Federer's record for most weeks as ATP No. 1 Rublev wins Rotterdam title to continue impressive start to 2021 More Videos Kvitova wins Qatar Open title in emphatic style VIDEO: Tsitsipas beats Khachanov to reach Rotterdam semifinals Tell me why should I quit? Andy Murray hits back at social media critics Goffin ends title drought with Montpellier crown Naomi Osaka looking to master grass and clay after Australian Open win Osaka vs Brady by the numbers Tennis stars happy to end quarantine on light note ahead of Australian Open WATCH: Best sports quotes of 2020