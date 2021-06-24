Bopanna-Divij lose quarterfinals in Eastbourne

Asian Games gold medallists Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan were beaten 6-3, 7-6(3) by the top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia in the doubles quarterfinals of the €609,065 ATP tennis tournament in Eastbourne on Thursday.



The Indian pair collected 45 ATP points and €6,145.

Sania Mirza in partnership with Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by the American alternate entrants Christina Mchale and Sabrina Santamaria in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the WTA event, on Wednesday, in Eastbourne.



The results:



€609,065 ATP, Eastbourne, Britain Doubles (quarterfinals): Nikola Mektic & Mate Pavic (Cro) bt Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan 6-3, 7-6(3).



$565,530 WTA. Eastbourne, Britain Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Christina Mchale & Sabrina Santamaria (US) bt Bethanie Mattek-Sands (US) & Sania Mirza 6-3, 6-4.