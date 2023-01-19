Tennis

Indians at Australian Open 2023, January 20 schedule: Rohan Bopanna in men’s doubles opening round

Australian Open 2023: Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden take on the all-Austrian duo of Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler in the men’s doubles opening round.

Team Sportstar
19 January, 2023 17:51 IST
19 January, 2023 17:51 IST
FILE PHOTO: Rohan Bopanna begins his 2023 Australian Open campaign on Friday, partnering Matthew Ebden in men’s doubles.

FILE PHOTO: Rohan Bopanna begins his 2023 Australian Open campaign on Friday, partnering Matthew Ebden in men’s doubles. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australian Open 2023: Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden take on the all-Austrian duo of Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler in the men’s doubles opening round.

Rohan Bopanna, India’s top-ranked men’s doubles player, begins his Australian Open campaign on Friday, partnering Matthew Ebden in men’s doubles. The 10th-seeded pair takes on the all-Austrian duo of Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler.

The 42-year-old Bopanna, a former World No. 3 in doubles, enters the first Major of the year with two defeats in two matches this season. At Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune, World No. 19 Bopanna and Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp lost to Ramkumar Ramanathan and Mexico’s Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela in the opening round. Playing with Ebden, Bopanna got a bye in the first round of the Adelaide International 2 in the following week before going down to French-German pair of Nicolas Mahut and Tim Puetz in the round of 16.

READ: Sania Mirza begins final Australian Open campaign with win in women’s doubles opening round

Bopanna’s partner - the 35-year-old Ebden - is World No. 24 in doubles. Ebden reached last year’s Australian Open men’s doubles final with compatriot Max Purcell, losing to local wildcard duo of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis. However, at Wimbledon, Ebden and Purcell beat Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in a marathon five-set final to win the title.

Here is the list of fixtures involving Indians on day five of the 2023 Australian Open (with estimated start timings in IST)

Court 3

Men’s Doubles, Round One: [10] Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden (AUS) vs Alexander Erler/Lucas Miedler (AUT) - 7AM IST

Where to watch 2023 Australian Open in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the Australian Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us