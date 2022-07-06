Sania Mirza in action, Wimbledon Live Score Updates: Mirza-Pavic in mixed doubles semifinal

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the mixed doubles semifinal between Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic and the American-British duo of Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski at Wimbledon 2022.

This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds on Court No. 2 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, United Kingdom.

11:07PM: How Mirza-Pavic and Krawczyk-Skupski pairs have reached the semifinal:

Round Mirza-Pavic Krawczyk-Skupski 1st won 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) against Dzalamidze (GEO)/Vega Hernandez (ESP) won 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-4 against Muhammad (USA)/Kokkinakis (AUS) 2nd walkover given by Chan (TPE)/Dodig (CRO) won 7-5, 6-2 against Perez (AUS)/Middelkoop (NED) Quarterfinal won 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 against Dabrowski (CAN)/Peers (AUS) won 7-6 (6), 6-1) against Ostapenko (LAT)/Farah (COL)

10:54PM: Here we go. It is time for the final match on Court No.2 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and from an Indian perspective, the one everyone has been waiting for - mixed doubles semifinal between the Indo-Croatian pair of Sania Mirza-Mate Pavic and the American-British duo of Desirae Krawczyk-Neal Skupski.

MATCH PREVIEW

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, along with her Croatian partner Mate Pavic, faces second-seeded British-American pair of Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles semifinal at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

This is already the best performance in the mixed doubles category at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for Sania, who had previously reached the quarterfinals in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

The Indian, who is set to retire at the end of this season, has one final chance to achieve a Career Slam in mixed doubles. Sania, along with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi, won the mixed doubles titles at 2009 Australian Open and 2012 French Open before going all the way at the 2014 US Open with Bruno Soares of Brazil.

Where to watch?