MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

From Air Force to Tennis court: S. Sundaram looks to follow Richards Williams’ way to help Tamil Nadu youngsters

Sundaram will visit the Tamil Nadu government’s tennis centres of Tiruchi, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli in SDAT’s quest to set up a sports hostel for tennis players in Chennai soon.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 17:06 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan
Sanjai said he will follow the method of Richards Williams—the father of former World No.1 singles players, Serena and Venus Williams.
Sanjai said he will follow the method of Richards Williams—the father of former World No.1 singles players, Serena and Venus Williams. | Photo Credit: K. Keerthivasan / The Hindu
infoIcon

Sanjai said he will follow the method of Richards Williams—the father of former World No.1 singles players, Serena and Venus Williams. | Photo Credit: K. Keerthivasan / The Hindu

Sanjai Sundaram, an Overseas Citizen of India, is crystal clear in his role and goal as High Performance Coach for tennis. Appointed by Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) on a 11-month contract, Sanjai, born to parents hailing from Tamil Nadu, is eager to make the under-12 and under-14 kids raise their standards.

“I am here to get the kids to the next level. That is to take them to the National-level and then make them succeed at the international level,” Sanjai (66 years old) told Sportstar here on Saturday.

His first job after taking up the assignment was to have a discussion with SDAT coaches from the districts.

“I have to make sure that kids have the right path to follow. First thing I did was organise a workshop for SDAT coaches. We discussed everything from on-court to off-court. All coaches are good. It’s just a question of mindset and the details of how to develop the kids physically and raise their skill level. If we follow the process, slowly and surely, we will have the singles players,” he said.

Sanjai will visit the SDAT tennis centres of Tiruchi, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli in SDAT’s quest to set up a sports hostel for tennis players in Chennai soon.

“I will be visiting the SDAT centres in districts. In a matter of few months, we will have a sports hostel with the best of talents. It will be on the lines of Britannia Amritraj Trust (BAT),” said Sanjai, who has worked extensively with private tennis academies in New York and New Jersey.

Sanjai said he will follow the method of Richards Williams—the father of former World No.1 singles players, Serena and Venus Williams.

“I will basically follow the Richards Williams formula of not focussing too much on juniors and the accompanying results. Italy’s Jannik Sinner’s success (he is currently World No. 4) is because he believed and invested in his game and not worry too much on the results. That’s why in a matter of 18 months, he improved his world rankings from 1583 to the top 100,” said Sanjai, who quit his job in Air Force (New Delhi) to pursue his coaching ambitions.

Related Topics

SDAT /

Serena Williams /

Venus Williams

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024, Live Score: Bopanna-Ebden lead Bolelli-Vavassori 6-5 in men’s doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  2. From Air Force to Tennis court: S. Sundaram looks to follow Richards Williams’ way to help Tamil Nadu youngsters
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 4 Day 2 Updates: Hyderabad posts massive win vs AP; Jagadeesan smashes triple ton vs Chandigarh; Delhi in trouble, 56/5 vs Uttarakhand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Hyderabad completes Arunachal drubbing on Day 2
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. WFI President: Around 700 wrestlers to compete in senior nationals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. From Air Force to Tennis court: S. Sundaram looks to follow Richards Williams’ way to help Tamil Nadu youngsters
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. List of Australian Open women’s singles champions in Open era: Sabalenka becomes first player since Azarenka in 2012-13 to defend the title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sabalenka defends Australian Open crown, beats Zheng in straight sets in final
    Reuters
  4. Australian Open 2024, Live Score: Bopanna-Ebden lead Bolelli-Vavassori 6-5 in men’s doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australian Open 2024: Melbourne set for new champion as hot Sinner faces Medvedev
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024, Live Score: Bopanna-Ebden lead Bolelli-Vavassori 6-5 in men’s doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  2. From Air Force to Tennis court: S. Sundaram looks to follow Richards Williams’ way to help Tamil Nadu youngsters
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 4 Day 2 Updates: Hyderabad posts massive win vs AP; Jagadeesan smashes triple ton vs Chandigarh; Delhi in trouble, 56/5 vs Uttarakhand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Hyderabad completes Arunachal drubbing on Day 2
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. WFI President: Around 700 wrestlers to compete in senior nationals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment