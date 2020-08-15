Tennis Tennis Rogers stuns Serena at Top Seed Open Shelby Rogers pulled off a miracle to comeback from a set down and stun Serena Williams at the Top Seed Open in Lexington on Saturday. Reuters 15 August, 2020 10:35 IST Shelby Rogers' stunning win over Serena Williams saw her advance to the semifinal of the Top Seed Open, where she will face Switzerland's Jil Teichman. - Getty Images Reuters 15 August, 2020 10:35 IST Shelby Rogers pulled off one of the biggest wins of her career when she toppled Serena Williams 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) in the quarterfinals of the Top Seed Open in Lexington on Saturday.It looked like the top seed would make quick work of Rogers in the rain-delayed encounter after romping through the first set in 26 minutes.RELATED| Top seed Halep cruises into Prague Open semifinals But world number 116 Rogers kept her composure and got the better of Williams as the first meeting between the two big hitting Americans turned into a slugfest.Rogers sealed the win when Williams sent a backhand long on match point.“It's every kid's dream when they are growing up watching her play and to be able to do something like that,” said Rogers, who has yet to get used to the unfamiliar surroundings as the event is being played without any fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BIG Mood pic.twitter.com/oNfA6M80bY— Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) August 15, 2020 “Weird circumstances. Weird setting. But a win is a win. I know we're all just happy to be playing,” she added. Next up for Rogers will be Switzerland's Jil Teichman.Williams was hoping the tournament would help her to get into top form for the US Open, which starts on August 31.But having been stretched to three sets in all three of her matches this week, the 38-year-old American knows she has plenty of work to do if she is to fulfil her dream of winning that elusive 24th Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.“I could play a lot better, I think that's the main thing I can take from this match,” Williams said, adding, “I made it difficult on myself by making a plethora of unforced errors.” Locked in a semifinal spot @Shelby_Rogers_ defeats the No.1 seed Williams, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(5).#TSOpen pic.twitter.com/eiMUVHlvWk— wta (@WTA) August 14, 2020 In the other quarterfinal of the day, 16-year-old Coco Gauff battled back to defeat Tunisian Ons Jabeur 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 and will next face fellow American Jennifer Brady. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos