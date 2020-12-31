Tennis Tennis Slovakian tennis player Baskova banned for match fixing The Tennis Integrity Unit said that Dagmara Baskova admitted to charges of five incidents of match fixing in 2017 and was banned for 12 years. PTI 31 December, 2020 20:30 IST The Slovakian Baskova was also fined $40,000 with all but $1,000 suspended and payable within 90 days. (REPRESENTATION IMAGE) - GETTY IMAGES PTI 31 December, 2020 20:30 IST Slovakian tennis player Dagmara Baskova was banned for 12 years on Thursday for match-fixing offenses, the Tennis Integrity Unit said.Baskova admitted to charges of five incidents of match fixing in 2017, the TIU said. She was also fined $40,000 with all but $1,000 suspended and payable within 90 days.READ | Andy Murray pulls out of Delray Beach Open to focus on Australian Open Baskova had a career-high WTA ranking of 1,117 in singles and 777 in doubles.She has since retired from the sport, the TIU said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos