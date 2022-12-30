Sumit Nagal receives wildcard for 2023 Tata Open Maharashtra

Sumit Nagal is the second wildcard entry for the Tata Open Maharashtra 2023, the organisers of the ATP250 tournament announced on Friday.

Earlier on Wednesday, India’s top-ranked player Mukund Sasikumar was awarded the first main draw wildcard.

Arjun Kadhe and his Brazilian partner Fernando Romboli have received a wildcard for doubles. Arjun will be one of the five Indians featuring in the doubles category.

Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan, who clinched the title last year, will play along with different partners this time. The two-time champion Bopanna, who is also the top-ranked Indian doubles player in the world at 19, will team up with Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp. Ramanathan, on the other hand, will join forces with Mexico’s Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela.

Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri are the other two Indians to feature in the doubles main draw. Playing together, Myneni and Bhambri have won five titles on the ATP Challenger Tour in 2022.

For World No. 503 Sumit, this will be his third main draw appearance in Pune, having previously played in 2018 and 2020.

Yuki will also play the singles but will compete in the qualifiers. The qualifiers will be held on December 31 and January 1 while the main round will be held from January 2 to January 7, 2023.