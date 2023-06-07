Magazine

Subscribers Only

French Open 2023, June 7 schedule: Swiatek, Jabeur and Rune in action in quarterfinals; H2H records, streaming info

French Open 2023, June 7: While defending champion Iga Swiatek will take on Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur will face Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros, Paris on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 06:19 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek takes on Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros on Wednesday.
Defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek takes on Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek takes on Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

While defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek will take on Coco Gauff in a repeat of last year’s summit clash, Ons Jabeur will face Beatriz Haddad Maia in the women’s singles quarterfinals at Roland-Garros, Paris on Wednesday.

In men’s singles, fourth seed and last year’s runner-up Casper Ruud will face sixth seed Holger Rune while Alexander Zverev will be up against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the quarterfinals.

Here’s the full list of quarterfinals for day 11 of the 2023 French Open (All matches will be played on Court Philippe-Chatrier:

Women’s Singles - [7] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs [14] Beatriz Haddad Maia - 2:30 PM IST

Ranking: Jabeur - 7, Haddad Maia - 14

Head-to-head Record: Jabeur leads 2-0

Last meeting: Jabeur won 6-3, 6-0 (2023 Stuttgart Open, quarterfinal)

Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [6] Coco Gauff (USA) - Not before 4PM IST

Ranking: Swiatek -1, Gauff - 6

Head-to-head Record: Swiatek leads 6-0

Last meeting: Swiatek won 6-4, 6-2 (2023 Dubai Open, semifinal)

Where to watch 2023 French Open in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv and JioTV app.

Men’s Singles - [22] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) - Not before 6:30PM IST

Ranking: Zverev - 27, Etcheverry - 49

Head-to-head Record: First-ever meeting

Men’s Singles - [4] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs [6] Holger Rune (DEN) - Not before 11:45PM IST

Ranking: Ruud - 4, Rune - 6

Head-to-head Record: Ruud leads 4-1

Last meeting: Rune won 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2 (2023 Italian Open, semifinal)

