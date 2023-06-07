French Open 2023, June 7 schedule: Swiatek, Jabeur and Rune in action in quarterfinals; H2H records, streaming info

While defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek will take on Coco Gauff in a repeat of last year’s summit clash, Ons Jabeur will face Beatriz Haddad Maia in the women’s singles quarterfinals at Roland-Garros, Paris on Wednesday.
In men’s singles, fourth seed and last year’s runner-up Casper Ruud will face sixth seed Holger Rune while Alexander Zverev will be up against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the quarterfinals.
Here’s the full list of quarterfinals for day 11 of the 2023 French Open (All matches will be played on Court Philippe-Chatrier:
Women’s Singles - [7] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs [14] Beatriz Haddad Maia - 2:30 PM IST
Ranking: Jabeur - 7, Haddad Maia - 14
Head-to-head Record: Jabeur leads 2-0
Last meeting: Jabeur won 6-3, 6-0 (2023 Stuttgart Open, quarterfinal)
Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [6] Coco Gauff (USA) - Not before 4PM IST
Ranking: Swiatek -1, Gauff - 6
Head-to-head Record: Swiatek leads 6-0
Last meeting: Swiatek won 6-4, 6-2 (2023 Dubai Open, semifinal)
Men’s Singles - [22] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) - Not before 6:30PM IST
Ranking: Zverev - 27, Etcheverry - 49
Head-to-head Record: First-ever meeting
Men’s Singles - [4] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs [6] Holger Rune (DEN) - Not before 11:45PM IST
Ranking: Ruud - 4, Rune - 6
Head-to-head Record: Ruud leads 4-1
Last meeting: Rune won 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2 (2023 Italian Open, semifinal)
