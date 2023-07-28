MagazineBuy Print

Poland Open: Swiatek into quarters as Muchova crashes out

Iga Swiatek eased into the quarterfinals of the Poland Open while Karolina Muchova crashed out after squandering four match points.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 08:14 IST , WARSAW - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Poland’s Iga Swiatek retrurns the ball to Claire Liu from U.S. during their round of sixteen match at the Poland Open tennis tournament in Warsaw, Poland.
Poland’s Iga Swiatek retrurns the ball to Claire Liu from U.S. during their round of sixteen match at the Poland Open tennis tournament in Warsaw, Poland. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Poland's Iga Swiatek retrurns the ball to Claire Liu from U.S. during their round of sixteen match at the Poland Open tennis tournament in Warsaw, Poland. | Photo Credit: AP

Iga Swiatek eased into the quarter-finals of her home WTA tournament on Thursday while Karolina Muchova, the woman she defeated in the French Open final, crashed out after squandering four match points.

World number one Swiatek swept aside Claire Liu of the United States 6-2, 6-2.

It was Swiatek’s fourth win in four meetings against Liu, three of which have come this year.

Also Read: Altmaier stuns Rublev to reach Hamburg last-eight

Second seed Muchova - ranked 18 in the world, was upset by Slovak qualifier Rebecca Sramkova 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 after failing to convert on a 5-1 lead and four match points in the third set.

Muchova has struggled since finishing runner-up to Swiatek at Roland Garros.

She was knocked out in the first round at Wimbledon to world number 103 Jule Niemeier of Germany.

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

Karolina Muchova

