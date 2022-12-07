Tennis Premier League: Ankita Raina guides Gujarat Panthers to win against Mumbai Leon

Tennis

Ankita Raina played a sterling role in guiding Gujarat Panthers to a 45-35 victory over Mumbai Leon in the Tennis Premier League at the Balewadi Stadium on Wednesday.

Kamesh Srinivasan
Pune 07 December, 2022 21:00 IST
Ankita Raina in action.

Ankita Raina in action. | Photo Credit: SRINIVASAN KV

Ankita opened with a 13-7 victory over Valeriya Strakhova. She later partnered with Divij Sharan for a 12-8 vicory over Strakhova and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, in the match played on 20-point format.

With a total of 80 points spread over two matches, Manish Sureshkumar also pulled his weight nicely for Panthers, as he kept close for a 9-11 score against Ramkumar Ramanathan and then partnered Divij for a 11-9 win over Jeevan and Ramkumar.

Every point counts, and it will be the total number of points from the three league matches that will decide the semifinalists.

In the opening match, Delhi Binny’s Brigade tied 40-40 with host Pune Jaguars, after Sowjanya Bavisetti had given a bright start with a 12-8 victory over Rutuja Bhosale. Arjun Kadhe, and later Rutuja in partnership with Vijay Sundar Prashanth won the lead for Pune. However, Siddhant Banthia and Mohamed Dougaz drew parity by winning the last rubber 11-9 against Arjun and Vijay.

In the third match of the day, the all-foreign team of Punjab Tigers with Diana Marcinkevica, Denis Istomin and Malek Jaziri was tamed by Bengaluru Spartans 47-33, thanks mainly to the inspiring 13-7 victory of the “player of the match” Sidharth Rawat over Istomin.

The results (league):

Hyderabad Strikers bt Chennai Stallions 48-32 (Conny Perrin bt Ekaterina Kazionovo 12-8; Niki Poonacha bt Mathias Bourgue 12-8; Conny & Sriram Balaji tied with Ekaterina & Anirudh Chandrashekhar 10-10; Poonacha & Balaji bt Bourgue & Anirudh 14-6).

Bengaluru Spartans bt Punjab Tigers 47-33 (Karman Thandi tied with Diana Marcinkevica 10-10; Sidharth Rawat bt Denis Istomin 13-7; Karman & Vishnu Vardhan bt Diana & Malek Jaziri 11-9; Sidharth & Vishnu bt Istomin & Jaziri 13-7).

Gujarat Panthers bt Mumbai Leon 45-35 (Ankita Raina bt Valeriya Strakhova 13-7; Manish Sureshkumar lost to Ramkumar Ramanathan 9-11; Divij sharan & Ankita bt Strakhova & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 12-8; Manish & Divij bt Jeevan & Ramkumar 11-9).

Delhi Binny’s Brigade tied with Pune Jaguars 40-40 (Sowjanya Bavisetti bt Rutuja Bhosale 12-8; Mohamed Dougaz lost to Arjun Kadhe 9-11; Sowjanya & Siddhant Banthia lost to Rutuja & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 8-12; Banthia & Dougaz bt Arjun & Vijay 11-9).

