Tsitsipas battles past Dimitrov at inaugural United Cup

The world number four recovered smoothly after losing the opening set to emerge with a 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) victory in his season-opening match at Perth ahead of the Australian Open.

AFP
Perth 29 December, 2022 15:39 IST
Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates his victory against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov during their men’s singles match at the United Cup tennis tournament.

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates his victory against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov during their men’s singles match at the United Cup tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: AFP

Stefanos Tsitsipas fired his 12th ace on match point to give Greece a 2-0 lead over Bulgaria with a comeback win against Grigor Dimitrov on Thursday at the inaugural United Cup.

Fritz, Keys give US 2-0 lead at mixed teams United Cup

Greek teammate Despina Papamichail, ranked 158th, gave her country the opening point as she defeated a cramping Isabella Shinikova, also finishing with a fightback to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

The mixed teams tournament features 18 countries playing in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, with each tie consisting of two men’s and two women’s singles rubbers along with a mixed doubles.

Tsitsipas lifted in the final-set tiebreaker against an opponent he has now defeated in six of their seven matches.

“It was extremely close, but I’ll take it,” he said. “It was a good effort from my side.

“It was tough playing in the heat -- I’m glad they closed the roof. I had to hang in there and fight, Grigor can compete with the best in the world.

“But I found a little gap and gave myself the chance to do something in the tiebreak.”

