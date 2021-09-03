US Open 2021: Angelique Kerber sets up third round clash with Sloane Stephens

After an opening match nailbiter, Angelique Kerber sailed drama free into the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, brushing past Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-2 to set up a rematch of former champions.

Kerber had appeared headed for an early Flushing Meadows exit until coming back from a set down to see off Dayana Yastremska 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic beats Tallon Griekspoor to reach third round

US Open 2021: Bianca Andreescu digs deep for second round win

But the 16th-seeded German looked every bit the three-times Grand Slam winner she is on Thursday, speeding past the 76th ranked Ukrainian in 66 minutes to set up a meeting with American Sloane Stephens.

The third-round clash will be an intriguing matchup between 2016 U.S. Open winner Kerber and 2017 champion Stephens.

With just a single ace, Kerber did not overpower Kalinina but rather capitalised on almost every break chance, converting five-of-six opportunities while helped by five double faults from her opponent.