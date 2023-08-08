MagazineBuy Print

Total US Open prize money and player compensation hits a record $65 million

This is the 50th anniversary of the US Open becoming the sport’s first event to pay women and men the same, and both singles champions will get $3 million in 2023.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 21:21 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds the championship trophy after defeating Casper Ruud of Norway in the men’s singles final of the US Open.
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds the championship trophy after defeating Casper Ruud of Norway in the men’s singles final of the US Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds the championship trophy after defeating Casper Ruud of Norway in the men’s singles final of the US Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Total prize money and player compensation at this year’s US Open tennis tournament will reach a record $65 million, the US Tennis Association said on Tuesday, noting that the number is boosted by increases in the amount of expenses covered.

Last year’s total payout was about $60 million.

Play in the main draws for singles begins on August 28 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and closes with the women’s final on September 10 and the men’s final on September 11.

This is the 50th anniversary of the US Open becoming the sport’s first event to pay women and men the same, and both singles champions will get $3 million in 2023. That represents a jump of about 15% from last year’s $2.6 million but remains below the pre-pandemic paycheck of $3.9 million that went to each winner in 2019.

Players losing in earlier rounds do get a bump: Those exiting in the first round of singles, for example, will receive $81,500 — up from $80,000 in 2022 and from $58,000 in 2019.

In doubles, the champions will get $700,000 per team, up from $688,000 in 2022.

The USTA is providing more expense money for women and men in qualifying and main-draw singles, doubles and mixed doubles and wheelchair events.

That includes giving competitors $1,000 travel vouchers for the first time; providing a second free room in an official tournament hotel to everyone instead of just one room or, if they prefer, a stipend of $600 per day (up from $300) to be used for other housing; increased meal allowances; and racket stringing.

Subtract that from the total compensation being paid out, and the prize money based on results at the US Open is about $60 million, the most at any Grand Slam tournament this year.

Based on currency exchange figures at the times of the events, Wimbledon offered about $56.5 million in prizes, the French Open about $54 million and the Australian Open about $53 million.

