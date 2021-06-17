US Open to allow 100 per cent fan capacity in 2021

The US Open tennis tournament will allow 100 per cent spectator capacity throughout its entire two weeks in 2021, a year after spectators were banned from the event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The US Tennis Association announced Thursday that all tickets for courts and grounds passes will go on sale in July.

The USTA's decision to return to its usual number of people on-site is the latest step in a return to normal for New York — and for fans of various sports — as the world emerges from more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions.

On Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said many of the state's remaining social distancing rules would be eased because 70% of its adults have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

For tennis, the US Open will be the first Grand Slam tournament to have full attendance since the Australian Open in January-February 2020 — shortly before the coronavirus outbreak turned into a full-blown pandemic.

The USTA held the 2020 US Open with no spectators at all, significantly altering the atmosphere and the competitive conditions at an event where raucous crowds are a part of the scenery, especially during night sessions at 23,771-seat Arthur Ashe Stadium.

More than 700,000 people attended the 2019 US Open. The year's last Grand Slam tournament is scheduled to be held at Flushing Meadows in New York from August 30 to September 12.