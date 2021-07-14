Wimbledon 2021: Two matches probed for possible irregular betting patterns

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) is investigating two matches from Wimbledon 2021 Grand Slam after bookmakers flagged "possible irregular betting patterns".

"Two alerts (were) provided to us during the Championships from the betting industry indicating possible irregular betting patterns," an ITIA spokesperson told Reuters.

"We are not able to comment on the detail of these while they are being looked into."

The ITIA said that any alerts reported to the agency will be recorded, assessed and followed up as an indicator that something inappropriate may have happened.

ALSO READ | Wimbledon finalist Pliskova soars to fifth in WTA Finals race

However, ITIA clarified that an alert was not necessarily an evidence to match fixing.

"Where analysis of a match alert does suggest corrupt activity, the ITIA conducts a full and confidential investigation," it added.

The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) said that the "integrity of the sport" is of most importance at Wimbledon.

"We continue to invest in additional measures to support the integrity operation onsite during The Championships...," the AELTC added.

The ITIA was established in January by the governing bodies of tennis (ATP, WTA, ITF and Grand Slam Board) as a fully independent body to safeguard the integrity of professional tennis worldwide.