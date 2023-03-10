Tennis

Wimbledon yet to decide on allowing Russian, Belarusian players this year

The All England Lawn Tennis Club and the Lawn Tennis Association had banned Russian and Belarusian players from tournaments held in Britain last year following Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, for which Belarus is a key staging area.

Reuters
10 March, 2023 16:00 IST
10 March, 2023 16:00 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: “We have not yet made a decision on entries for The Championships 2023,” a spokesperson for the All England Lawn Tennis Club, which organises Wimbledon, has said.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: “We have not yet made a decision on entries for The Championships 2023,” a spokesperson for the All England Lawn Tennis Club, which organises Wimbledon, has said. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The All England Lawn Tennis Club and the Lawn Tennis Association had banned Russian and Belarusian players from tournaments held in Britain last year following Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, for which Belarus is a key staging area.

Wimbledon has still not taken a decision on the participation of Russian and Belarusian players at the grasscourt Grand Slam this year, organisers told Reuters on Friday, adding that they were continuing talks with key stakeholders.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) had banned players from the two countries from tournaments held in Britain following Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, for which Belarus is a key staging area.

Wimbledon had said barring players from the two countries was its only viable option under the guidance provided by the British government.

The Grand Slam had their ranking points taken away and the women’s WTA and men’s ATP also imposed huge fines on the LTA and the AELTC.

Also Read
Medvedev, Sabalenka not counting on Wimbledon

Two-times Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said this week he expected Wimbledon organisers to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the Grand Slam, while the Daily Mail reported the ban had been lifted.

“We have not yet made a decision on entries for The Championships 2023,” a spokesperson for the AELTC, which organises Wimbledon told Reuters.

“We are continuing to work very closely with the UK Government and key stakeholders in tennis on this matter.”

This year’s tournament is scheduled to run from July 3-16.

Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam to ban competitors from Russia and Belarus last year and players competed as individual athletes without national affiliation at the other majors.

Russian and Belarusian flags were banned from the Melbourne Park precinct at the Australian Open earlier this year following a complaint from the Ukraine ambassador to the country.

Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina had said last month the Wimbledon ban must continue.

Russia’s former world number one Daniil Medvedev said he would respect whatever decision Wimbledon makes regarding the participation of players from the two countries.

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus echoed his sentiments, saying the decision was out of her control.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us