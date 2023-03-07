World Tennis Conference to be held from March 30 to April 2

The third World Tennis Conference, with the theme of the Tennis Champion’s mind, spirit, body and development structure, will be organised virtually by Global Professional Tennis Coaches Association (GPTCA) and Segal Institute, from March 30 to April 2.

The conference is scheduled to feature a number of world’s leading coaches, World No.1 players, Grand Slam champions, legends, sports scientists, including Toni Nadal, Pat Cash, Gilles Cervara, Magnus Norman, Tommy Haas, Dominik Hrbaty, Brian Gottfried, Jimy Arias, Brad Gilbert, Jeff Coetzee, Brian Teacher, Dr. Jim Loehr, Neal Skupski, Rainer Schuettler, Alberto Castellani and Ross Hutchins.

The four-day conference, with 68 speakers from 28 countries, aims to improve the level of understanding of coaches about player development, by helping ambitious tennis coaches educate themselves, irrespective of them being in a local club or travelling on the ATP and WTA Tours.

Everyone attending the conference will be able to participate in a question and answer webinar with some of the main speakers, and will receive WTC3 Work Book with top-10 recommendations of each presentation.

In an attempt to help the young coaches, 12 coaches aged under-30 will receive free registration for the conference, which is officially certified by the ATP. The event is powered by the educational platform, coachtube.

The Indian wing of the GPTCA has made an arrangement to give a 30% discount on the registration fee for the conference.