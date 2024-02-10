MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTA Mumbai Open: Hunter storms into singles final; Arianne, Prarthana look for doubles crown

What was remarkable about the match was that the 29-year-old Aussie left-hander, Storm, bounced back from being down 0-5 in the second set to win in straight sets.

Published : Feb 10, 2024 21:23 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
In the tie-break, Storm had little trouble in asserting her game. She will be looking for a fourth singles title of her career, when she faces Darja Semenistaja of Latvia in the final.
In the tie-break, Storm had little trouble in asserting her game. She will be looking for a fourth singles title of her career, when she faces Darja Semenistaja of Latvia in the final. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan / The Hindu
infoIcon

In the tie-break, Storm had little trouble in asserting her game. She will be looking for a fourth singles title of her career, when she faces Darja Semenistaja of Latvia in the final. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan / The Hindu

Former World No.1 doubles star, Storm Hunter gave a glimpse of her singles competence with a 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over Katie Volynets of USA in the semifinals of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA tennis tournament at the Cricket Club of India here on Saturday.

What was remarkable about the match was that the 29-year-old Aussie left-hander, Storm, bounced back from being down 0-5 in the second set to win in straight sets.

She did miss her chance while serving for the match at 6-5, having won six games on the trot, as Volynets proved a tough opponent with her sharp strokes and athletic approach.

In the tie-break, Storm had little trouble in asserting her game. She will be looking for a fourth singles title of her career, when she faces Darja Semenistaja of Latvia in the final.

ALSO READ: Dalibor Svrcina, fighter with a racket and deep into Hinduism and Buddhism books, marks his tennis territory

The 21-year-old Darja, quite used to the Indian conditions as she has already spent a few weeks in the country, recovered from being down 3-5 in the first set, to win 7-5, 6-4 against Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands.

Darja had won the $40,000 event in Bengaluru last month. With her intense approach, she will be looking for her 16th singles title on Sunday.

In doubles, Arianne Hartono returned to the court in the able company of Prarthana Thombare to continue with her entertaining play for the faithful enthusiasts who had stayed back. The Indo-Dutch team beat Zhibek Kulambayeva and Sohyun Park 6-2, 6-1.

In the final, Arianne and Prarthana will play Dalila Jakupovic and Sabrina Santamaria.

The results (semifinals):
Singles: Darja Semenistaja (Lat) bt Arainne Hartono (Ned) 7-5, 6-4; Storm Hunter (Aus) bt Katie Volynets (USA) 6-4, 7-6(4).
Doubles: Prarthana Thombare & Arianne Hartono (Ned) bt Zhibek Kulambayeva (Kaz) & Sohyun Park (Kor) 6-2, 6-1; Dalila Jakupovic (Slo) & Sabrina Santamaria (USA) bt Naiktha Bains (GBR) & Fanny Stollar (Hun) 6-4, 6-1.

Related Topics

WTA /

WTA Mumbai Open /

Prarthana Thombare

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup final: Afif nets hat-trick as Qatar defends title with a 3-1 win against Jordan
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar forward Akram Afif wins golden boot after hat-trick against Jordan
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTA Mumbai Open: Hunter storms into singles final; Arianne, Prarthana look for doubles crown
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Kasatkina slams ‘terrible’ WTA scheduling after making Abu Dhabi final
    AFP
  5. Qatar wins the AFC Asian Cup 2023: Highlights JOR 1-3 QAT; Afif scores hattrick of penalties
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Kasatkina slams ‘terrible’ WTA scheduling after making Abu Dhabi final
    AFP
  2. WTA Mumbai Open: Hunter storms into singles final; Arianne, Prarthana look for doubles crown
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Chennai Open: Nagal through to final, one win away from Top 100 debut
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Dalibor Svrcina, fighter with a racket and deep into Hinduism and Buddhism books, marks his tennis territory
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Dallas Open: Top seed Frances Tiafoe ousted by Marcos Giron in quarterfinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup final: Afif nets hat-trick as Qatar defends title with a 3-1 win against Jordan
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar forward Akram Afif wins golden boot after hat-trick against Jordan
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTA Mumbai Open: Hunter storms into singles final; Arianne, Prarthana look for doubles crown
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Kasatkina slams ‘terrible’ WTA scheduling after making Abu Dhabi final
    AFP
  5. Qatar wins the AFC Asian Cup 2023: Highlights JOR 1-3 QAT; Afif scores hattrick of penalties
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment