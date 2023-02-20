Tennis

WTA Rankings: Swiatek keeps world No. 1 spot after Qatar victory

Swiatek, 21, dropped just five games all week on her way to a second straight Doha title on Saturday by beating Jessica Pegula.

AFP
20 February, 2023 18:13 IST
20 February, 2023 18:13 IST
Iga Swiatek consolidated her place atop the WTA world rankings released on Monday.

Iga Swiatek consolidated her place atop the WTA world rankings released on Monday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Swiatek, 21, dropped just five games all week on her way to a second straight Doha title on Saturday by beating Jessica Pegula.

Pole Iga Swiatek consolidated her place atop the WTA world rankings released on Monday after claiming the Qatar Open at the weekend.

Also Read
Taylor Fritz wins ATP Delray Beach Open title to book top-five berth

The French and US Open champion, Swiatek, 21, dropped just five games all week on her way to a second straight Doha title on Saturday by beating Jessica Pegula.

Aryna Sabalenka is second and American Pegula moves up to third in the standings despite defeat to Swiatek with Tunisian Ons Jabeur dropping to fourth.

Jabeur has been sidelined through injury since January and will miss this week’s Dubai WTA event.

The remaining top 10 are featuring in the United Arab Emirates.

WTA Rankings
Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries
1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 10900 pts
2. Aryna Sabalenka 6100
3. Jessica Pegula (USA) 5250
4. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 5111
5. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4835
6. Cori Gauff (USA) 4091
7. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3800
8. Daria Kasatkina 3425
9. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3315
10. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2860
11. Veronika Kudermetova 2620
12. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2285
13. Liudmila Samsonova 2197
14. Victoria Azarenka 2192
15. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2182
16. Ekaterina Alexandrova 2030
17. Simona Halep (ROM) 1956
18. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 1910
19. Paula Badosa (ESP) 1862
20. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 1795

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us