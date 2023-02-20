Pole Iga Swiatek consolidated her place atop the WTA world rankings released on Monday after claiming the Qatar Open at the weekend.

The French and US Open champion, Swiatek, 21, dropped just five games all week on her way to a second straight Doha title on Saturday by beating Jessica Pegula.

Aryna Sabalenka is second and American Pegula moves up to third in the standings despite defeat to Swiatek with Tunisian Ons Jabeur dropping to fourth.

Jabeur has been sidelined through injury since January and will miss this week’s Dubai WTA event.

The remaining top 10 are featuring in the United Arab Emirates.