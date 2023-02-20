Pole Iga Swiatek consolidated her place atop the WTA world rankings released on Monday after claiming the Qatar Open at the weekend.
The French and US Open champion, Swiatek, 21, dropped just five games all week on her way to a second straight Doha title on Saturday by beating Jessica Pegula.
Aryna Sabalenka is second and American Pegula moves up to third in the standings despite defeat to Swiatek with Tunisian Ons Jabeur dropping to fourth.
Jabeur has been sidelined through injury since January and will miss this week’s Dubai WTA event.
The remaining top 10 are featuring in the United Arab Emirates.
WTA Rankings
Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries
1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 10900 pts
2. Aryna Sabalenka 6100
3. Jessica Pegula (USA) 5250
4. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 5111
5. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4835
6. Cori Gauff (USA) 4091
7. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3800
8. Daria Kasatkina 3425
9. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3315
10. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2860
11. Veronika Kudermetova 2620
12. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2285
13. Liudmila Samsonova 2197
14. Victoria Azarenka 2192
15. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2182
16. Ekaterina Alexandrova 2030
17. Simona Halep (ROM) 1956
18. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 1910
19. Paula Badosa (ESP) 1862
20. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 1795