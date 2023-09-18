MagazineBuy Print

Video: Postecoglou’s passionate plea on mental health in football

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou calls attention to football’s neglect of mental health after Richarlison’s recent crisis.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 07:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said he will do everything in his power to help Richarlison after the Brazilian’s emotional outburst on international duty.

The 26-year-old revealed he will seek psychological help after a tough time on and off the field.

Richarlison has not scored for Brazil since the World Cup and has netted only one Premier League goal for Spurs since joining from Everton for £60 million ($74.5m) in July 2022.

“Whatever Richy needs, we will help him get to the space he wants to get to,” said Postecoglou on Friday.

“He put it out there because he was quite emotional after the game and we will give him support he needs, but we do for all players.

“What I will say is no one has a perfect life. People think footballers do things well and have all the money they need but it does not make them immune from life.”

