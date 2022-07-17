The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy
Get to know the legacy of one of the best coaches in the Indian cricketing ecosystem - Chandrakant Pandit - and what went behind his success at the Ranji Trophy
17 July, 2022 16:41 IST
17 July, 2022 16:41 IST
Chandrakant Pandit is a tough taskmaster. One of the game’s finest tacticians, Pandit’s coaching CV is studded with many a stellar achievement. After back-to-back Ranji Trophy titles with Vidarbha, he has now led Madhya Pradesh (MP) to Indian domestic cricket’s biggest prize for the first time. Get to know the legacy of one of the best coaches in the Indian cricketing ecosystem and what went behind his success at the Ranji Trophy.
COVER STORY: Chandrakant Pandit: Man with the Midas touch
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: ‘Never consider yourself bigger than the game’
More Videos
EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
For more updates, follow Sportstar on :