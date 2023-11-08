MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Cup 2023, ENG vs NED: Stokes comes to the party as England keeps Champions Trophy qualification hopes alive

Despite having had a quiet tournament so far, Stokes finally came to the party to set up England’s win over Netherlands in its penultimate Men’s World Cup fixture.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 21:42 IST , PUNE - 3 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar

Ben Stokes is no stranger to the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, having hit his maiden Indian Premier League century at the same venue in 2017.

Despite having had a quiet tournament so far, Stokes finally came to the party to set up England’s win over Netherlands in its penultimate Men’s World Cup fixture.

ENG VS NED, WORLD CUP 2023: FULL HIGHLIGHTS

Stokes’ strokeful century and his 129-run partnership with Chris Woakes for the seventh wicket ensured Dawid Malan’s good work at the top didn’t go in vain.

Once England ran away with it in the last 10 overs to pile on 339 for nine, its highest tally of the tournament, Netherlands crumbled in the chase.

The 160-run win - only the second win for the defending champion - meant England remained in the race to finish in the top eight and qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Had it not been for Stokes and Woakes’ pyrotechnics, England may have been staring down the barrel in the European Derby.

Stokes took guard in the 21st over after Joe Root’s attempted reverse-nothing shot resulted in the ball squeezing between his pads and crashing into the stumps. At 133 for two, and Malan racing towards his second century, England was in control.

But Malan was involved in a needless run out soon after and Netherlands choked the run-flow to put an underwhelming England middle-order in distress. Netherlands picked five for 59 in the 15-over passage to leave England reeling at 192 for six in the 36th over.

ENG VS NED, WORLD CUP 2023: FULL SCORECARD

Stokes held one end together and found an ally in Woakes. Even when Woakes was playing freely, Stokes preferred to be restrained. Only in the 43rd over did the left-hander open his shoulders up to dispatch Bas de Leede over the midwicket fence to raise his fifty.

That over opened the floodgates as England added a whopping 110 runs in the last eight overs. Off-spinner Aryan Dutt - who was the pick of the Dutch bowlers yet again with figures of 9-0-43-2 - was taken to the cleaners in his last over.

On either side of a contentious leg-before DRS review going in Stokes’ favour, the left-hander tonked three sixes and a four off Dutt in the 45th over that went for 24 runs. He brought up his hundred by reverse-sweeping pacer Paul van Meekeren in the 48th over.

Woakes went after de Leede in the next over to bring up his fifty and take the target well out of Netherlands’ reach.

The England bowling unit ensured the batting group’s effort did not go waste as it picked wickets at regular intervals to wind up the Dutch innings in the 38th over.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Ben Stokes /

Chris Woakes /

Bas de Leede

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023, ENG vs NED: Stokes comes to the party as England keeps Champions Trophy qualification hopes alive
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming Info: UEFA Champions League 2023-24: When and where to watch, Preview and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE Score, CPH 0-1 MUN, Champions League: Hojlund and McTominay score early opening goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs SL, World Cup 2023: Can’t control weather, our focus is on cricket, says Williamson
    Ashwin Achal
  5. ENG vs NED: Buttler lauds Stokes’ ‘exceptional’ century as England beats Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. ENG vs NED: Buttler lauds Stokes’ ‘exceptional’ century as England beats Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023: Will Lockie Ferguson return for the Black Caps for must-win clash in Bengaluru?
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup 2023, ENG vs NED: Stokes comes to the party as England keeps Champions Trophy qualification hopes alive
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. NZ vs SL, World Cup 2023: Can’t control weather, our focus is on cricket, says Williamson
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Maxwell innings probably the greatest-ever in ODIs, says Pat Cummins after win against Afghanistan
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023, ENG vs NED: Stokes comes to the party as England keeps Champions Trophy qualification hopes alive
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming Info: UEFA Champions League 2023-24: When and where to watch, Preview and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE Score, CPH 0-1 MUN, Champions League: Hojlund and McTominay score early opening goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs SL, World Cup 2023: Can’t control weather, our focus is on cricket, says Williamson
    Ashwin Achal
  5. ENG vs NED: Buttler lauds Stokes’ ‘exceptional’ century as England beats Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment