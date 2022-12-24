Harry Brook was signed by SRH for Rs 13.25 crore at the IPL auction in Kochi on Friday. Brook had entered the auction at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Starting with IPL 2023 - as chairman Arun Dhumal described “innovation being the backbone of IPL” - the tournament will see each team being allowed to use an Impact Player for all the games. The substitute player, primarily an Indian except when a team fields less than four foreigners, can be introduced at any point during a game.

Harry Brook benefitted as a result with Sunrisers going for the England batter to the hilt.

“It allows us to look at specialists. Instead of looking at an allrounder, we can now look at replacing a bowler with a batter. That gives us a little bit of flexibility in picking specialists for each spot,” said Brian Lara, the Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach. - Amol Karhadkar